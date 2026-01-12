Today’s death notices – Monday, January 12

The death has taken place January 11th 2026 at her home of Patsy Henderson (née Brennan), 10 Meenashesk Place, Strabane and formerly of Corcullion, Castlefin. Beloved wife of Noel, much loved mother of Barry, mother-in-law of Joanna, dearly loved grandmother of Megan and Marcus and sister of Seamus, Kevin and the late Kay. Reposing at her home on Tuesday (January 13th) from 12 p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (January 14th) at 9.25 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, brothers and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. TO 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Marlow Rose (née McCarney), Dromore Lower, Eskra, Co Tyrone, passed away peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, on Saturday 10th January 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Francie. Precious mother of Sean, Gerry, Mickie (Bernie), Rosie, Martin (Maria), Kevin (Donna), Christina Duffy (Padraig), Damian (Edel), Anita (Jerome), Fiona (Joe) and the late Tony. Loving and devoted grandmother to her 19 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Rose will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2BY from 7pm until 11pm on Sunday 11th January 2026 and from 2pm until 9pm on Monday 12th January 2026. Rose will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 11am on Tuesday 13th January 2026 for 12noon requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Eskra, followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Rose will travel from the Carnalea Road, and along the Ecclesville Road, Kilnahusogue Road, Ballyness Road and the Altnaveragh Road to arrive at St Patrick’s Church at 11.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, in laws, nephews, nieces, the McCarney and Marlow families and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

McKenna, Michael R.I.P, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 10th Jan, 2026. Cherished husband of Phil McKenna (nee Foster) and devoted daddy to Tess (Gareth Smyth) and Annette (Gerry Taggart). Precious grandfather of Roisin and Michael. Loving son of the late Paddy and Margaret RIP and much loved brother of Dessie and Frankie. Pre deceased by brothers Jim (in infancy) and Noel and sisters Margaret (in infancy) Maura, Gemma and Pat. Cherished brother in law of Frances Mc Kenna and Anna-Maria Donaghy (Cookstown) and Malachy and Martin Foster (Dungannon). Michael’s remains will repose at his home 85 Altmore Drive, Dungannon BT714AF on Sunday evening from 6pm. Everyone welcome from then to 10pm. Wake will commence again on Monday 12th Jan from 12 midday to 10pm. Family and friends only on the morning of the funeral please. Funeral from his home on Tuesday 13th January to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 10am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in Carland Road Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife and daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, brothers, in-laws, nieces, nephews, neighbours and entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes have mercy on his soul.

Mc Garvey (Formerly of 136 Gorticashel Rd, Gortin BT79 8NX) Fintan, peacefully surrounded by his loving family January 9th 2026 R.I.P. Son of the late John Francis and Kathleen R.I.P and dear brother of Gerald, Monica, Leonard, Zita, Genevieve, Joan, Eunan, Celsus and Justin. Fintan’s remains will repose at his family home today Sunday (January 11th) from 2pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday (January 13th) at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church Rouskey for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Respiratory Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Mc Guigan Funeral Directors 57 Main Street Gortin. FAMILY TIME ONLY PLEASE FROM 10pm–11am AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL.

HILL (nee Latimer) – January 10th, 2026, peacefully at hospital. Margaret, Gortin Heights, Edendork, Dungannon, dearly beloved wife of Jim, much loved mother of Jacqueline (John), Michelle (John), Nicola (John) and Orla, loving grandmother of Ryan (Michaela), Fiontan, Ben, John and great grandmother of Conan, a much loved sister of Sadie and Dermot, Billy, Hazel, Sheila and the late Edie, a dear aunt to her nephews and nieces. Funeral Service on Tuesday 13th January in Brackaville Church of Ireland Parish Church (Dungannon Road, Coalisland BT71 4HT) at 1.00 pm, followed by interment in Tullanisken Parish Churchyard, Newmills. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall and Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW, or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Support. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the family circle and friends. “The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind”.

WARNOCK (nee Campbell) – 10th January 2026, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, aged 95 years, Dorothy, late of Quintinmanus Road, Newmills, Dungannon. Dearly beloved wife of the late James (Jim). Loving mother of Campbell, Amber, Shirley and Melanie, mother-in-law of Martin, Peter and Colin. A devoted grandmother and great-grandmother to her 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren and also a dear sister. House private. Funeral Service in Carland Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 13th at 1pm, followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Fields of Life c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends. “I rest my weary soul in Thee”.

LYONS – 10th January 2026 (peacefully) at Meadowbank Care Home, Omagh, David George, late of 46 Liffock Avenue, Castlerock and formerly of 19 Erganagh Road, Omagh, dearly loved husband of the late Eileen, loving father of Rodney (Ruth), Adrian (Pip), Karen (Stephen) and Rena (Simon), a much loved granda and great-granda, a dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral service in Lislimnaghan Parish Church on Monday at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. There is an opportunity to meet the family, at the church, from 12 noon. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Age NI, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to meet the family at his son’s residence, 19 Erganagh Road, Omagh, on Sunday from 2 – 8 pm. Lovingly remembered by his loving family and the entire family circle. “At Home with the Lord”.