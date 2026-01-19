Today’s death notices – Monday, January 19

O’Neill (27 Windmill Hill Road, Dungannon) January 18th 2026. Jimmy dearly loved brother of Frankie (Madeline) and the late Philomena R.I.P. and loving uncle to Linda and Kevin and the late John R.I.P. Jimmy’s remains will be arriving at St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 5pm on Monday for overnight repose. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 10am followed by burial in Carland Road Cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his loving brother, sister in law, niece, nephew, dear friend Pauric and entire family circle.

Gardiner, Scarlett Elizabeth Margaret 15th January 2026 Suddenly at her home 10, Abbey View, Ballymagorry (surrounded by her loving family aged 15months) much loved and devoted baby daughter of Joanne and Richard, precious sister of Riley and Olivia, loving grandaughter of June and John Ballantine, and Margaret Gardiner and an adored niece. Funeral leaving her parents home on Wednesday 21st January at 11.00am followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Leckpatrick Parish Church at 11.30am burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to SANDS) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. House Private (family and friends are welcome to call at the family home) Jesus said “ Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of God belongs to such as these (Mark 10 v 14) “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Devlin, Jean (née Keegan) formerly of 130 Crockanboy Road, Omagh, BT79 7RS, passed away peacefully at home on 18th January 2026 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Kieran, devoted mother of Michael (Teresa), Paul (Aisling), Donna (Aidy), and Laura (Barry). Cherished grandmother of Aimee, Sophia, Niamh, Sarah, Anna, Erin, Dylan and Shannon. Much loved great-grandmother of Autumn. Jean’s remains will respose at her late residence, 130 Crockaboy Road, Drumlea, Omagh BT79 7RS from 6.00pm to 10.00pm on Sunday 18th January and from 12.00pm – 10.00pm on Monday 19th January. Family time only on morning of the funeral. Jean’s remains will leave her late residence on Tuesday 20th January at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Rouskey for 11.00am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Shuttle bus from Rouskey Church from 6.00pm – 10.00pm Sunday at 6.00pm – 10.00pm Monday. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle and friends.

Henderson (Dungannon) 16th January 2026 Suddenly at home, Claire RIP, formerly Drumcoo Green, Dungannon, beloved daughter of Monica and the late John, much loved sister to Allison and Julie, dear sister-in-law to Ikju and cherished aunt to Hannah and Ella. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Dallas (née Kirkpatrick) January 17, 2026 (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, in her 90th year, Eleanor, 115 Stewart Avenue, Cookstown, beloved wife of the late Raymond, very special mum of Linda (Seamus), Edna (Harold), Lorna, Mona (Ross), Barbara (David) and Malcolm (Gail) and a loving granny to her 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. House strictly private. Funeral service in Brigh Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, 21 January at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance N.I. c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ.

Boyce, Kevin Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 17th January 2026 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Geraldine, much loved father of Kevin, Emmett and Rebecca and father in law of Sara and Cath, adored granda of James, Cillian and Méabh, loving brother of Michael, Bridget, Helen, Bernadette and the late Liam and Margaret. Reposing at the family home (6, Burnview, Douglas Bridge BT82 8PT), today, Sunday 18th January from 4 p.m. Funeral from there on Tuesday 20th January at 9.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 2.15 p.m. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to I.C.U. Altnagelvin Hospital c/o any family member. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. TO 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law, grandchildren, brother, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

Shiels, Vera Elizabeth 17th January 2026 (nee Harpur) peacefully at Melmount Manor care home, beloved Wife of John, loving Sister of Isa, a dear Sister in Law, Aunt and Great Aunt. Funeral service in Strabane Presbyterian Church at 12noon on Tuesday 20th January followed by a private burial in Urney cemetery. Family and friends welcome to the family home 59 Derry Road from 6pm on Sunday 18th January. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd

McCONNELL, JANUARY 16th, 2026 WILLIAM (JOHN) Suddenly at Omagh Hospital and late of 17 Knockgreenan Avenue, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Valerie, devoted father of Sarah (Keith) and Stephen (Elena). A dear brother of James (Charlotte), Elizabeth, Charlie (Marion), George, and Diane (John). Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Sunday from 2-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in Cappagh Parish Church on Monday at 2.00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. There will be an opportunity to meet the family prior to the funeral service from 1pm at Cappagh Parish Church. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cardiac Assessment Unit, Omagh Hospital Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”