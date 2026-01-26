Today’s death notices – Monday, January 26

McCOMBES – 25th January 2026 (peacefully) at hospital, Norman, late of 1 Golan Villas, Arvalee, Omagh, dearly loved husband of the late Irene (nee Armstrong), loving dad of Cyril, Adrian and Sharon, dear father-in-law of June, Margaret and Colin, cherished granda of Gary (Emma) and Lisa (Glen) and great-granda of Imogen. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his family, friends and the entire family circle. “At Rest”

O’Reilly (nee Harbison) (Drumnagran, 27 Westland Road, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone), Rosamund, in the tender care of the doctors and nurses of Antrim Area Hospital, January 25th, 2026 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Seamus O’Reilly (R.I.P.) Devoted mother of John, Katharine and James. Dear sister of Alexandra (Tansey) (England), Marie (Clarke) (Moville) and also the late Margaret (Thorne) (England)(R.I.P). Sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. St. Anthony Pray for her. Funeral arrangements later.

Goodwin Agnes Philomena, 48 Ackinduff Park, Cabragh, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, January 24th 2026 at Craigavon Area Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Cyril McCaul (decd) and Ben Goodwin (decd), much loved mother of Tracy, Noel, Mary, Nuala, Joanne, Benny and Yvonne. Beloved grandmother, great grandmother, daughter of the late Peter and Susan McKenna and dear sister of Vincent, Myles, Susie, Eileen, Imelda and the late Peggy, Wishie, Pete and baby Angela RIP. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Wednesday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Ackinduff. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle. Wake times – 12 noon to 9pm Monday and Tuesday.

DOWLING (nee Rodgers) – 25th January 2026, suddenly at hospital, Betsy, late of Aghafad Road, Pomeroy. Dearly loved and devoted mother of Elizabeth. House closed with wake and funeral arrangements to follow. Will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, wider family circle, friends and community. “In our hearts you will always stay, loved and remembered every day”

Treacy, Eamon (Patrick) RIP. Killyclogher Omagh. 25th January 2026. Died peacefully in palliative care Omagh hospital surrounded by his loving family, late of 5 Gardenville Avenue, Omagh. Beloved husband of the late Eileen RIP, loving father of Sean (Kate), Gerard (Yvonne) and Mariea (Stevie). Much loved granda of Darragh, Eilish, Shannon, Paul, Ceara, Mark, Shane, Laura and Amy. Brother of TJ (Garrison) and predeceased by sister Mary (Enniskillen). Eamon is reposing at his home address today for family and close friends please. Wake commences Monday 26th January and Tuesday 27th January. Removal on Wednesday 28th January at 9.30am travelling along Old Mountfield Road to St Mary’s Church Killyclogher for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in adjoining Cemetery. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren and entire family and friends circle. Our Lady Of Knock pray for him.

Hughes (Lower Corr) 24th January 2026 In hospital with his family, Peadar RIP, beloved husband of Roisin (nee Maye), much loved father of Louise (Brian), Clare (Eamon), and Peadar Jnr (Keva), beloved son of the late Tommy and Sally, dearest brother of Eilish, Pat, Martina and the late Gerard RIP, cherished grandfather to Jack, Mark, Ryan, Grace, Oliver, Isabella, Ophelia, Atticus, Jesse and Molly and brother-in-law of the late Hugh and Teresa RIP. Peadar will be reposing at his late residence 21, Corr Road, BT71 6HQ on Sunday and Monday (25th and 26th January) with wake times from 1pm until 10pm. Removal on Tuesday (27th) from Peadar’s late residence at 12.15 pm to arrive at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan for committal service at 3pm. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, grandchildren, sisters, brother, sister-in-law Rose, brother-in-law John-Joe, nephews, nieces, the Hughes and Maye family circles, and all of Peadar’s dedicated staff at General Cabins Engineering Limited. C’est la Vie!

MONTGOMERY – 25th January 2026, suddenly at home, Jack, dearly loved husband of Joan, 43 Cavan Road, Killyman, Dungannon. Loving father of Stephen, Jonathan and Joanne. Much loved grandfather of Nicci, Tilly, Zoe, Jessica, Jake, Toni and Tara and dear brother of George, Charlotte, Evelyn, Sheila, Maimie, Harold and the late Rita. Family and friends welcome at the family home between 12 noon and 9pm on Sunday and Monday. Funeral Service in Laghey Methodist Church, Killyman on Tuesday 27th at 2pm, followed by a private interment. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Dementia NI, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by his wife, sons, daughter and wider family circle. “To know him was to love him”

BRUCE – 25th January 2026, peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen, and late of Galbally Road, Trillick. Eric Raymond, devoted father of Claire and Mark, and much-loved grandfather of Danny; dearly loved son of the late James and Jean; dear brother of Fred, Kenny and Audrey, and the late Gerald, Percy and Maurice. House private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Tuesday 27th January between 1.00pm and 4.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Eric will take place in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home on Wednesday 28th January at 11.00am, followed by burial in Sydare Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Dementia NI. Cheques should be made payable to Dementia NI and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, or donate online at wtmorrison.com. Eric will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.

Duggan, Derek, suddenly at home (6, Listymore Park, Castlederg), 24th January 2026 R.I.P. Much loved father of Rebecca (Stephen) and Danielle (Richard), loving granda of Caolán, Cameron, Radha-Mae & Michael, dearest brother of Danny, Ann, Neil, Brian, Martin, Colm, Florence & Seamus, cherished son of the late Maureen & Patsy. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, (50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE), on Monday 26th & Tuesday 27th January from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral from there on Wednesday 28th January at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, Priscilla (mother of his two daughters), brothers, sisters and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

MC VEIGH, Gerry (Dernaseer, Galbally) R.I.P. passed away peacefully 24th January 2026 at Glenview Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband of the late Roseena (Small) R.I.P. and much-loved father of Martin (Roisin), Maria (Ronan), Kevin (Siobhan) and Francis (Éadaoin). Loving Granda of Ciara, Michael, Aoife, Aoibhinn, Niamh, Ronan, Eoin, Daniel, Conáin, Stephen, Lorcán, Sinead, and Faoláin. Dear brother to Maureen (Fox) and the late Dermot R.I.P. Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, cousins and his many neighbours and friends. Gerry will repose at his family home, 118 Gortlenaghan Road, Dernaseer, Dungannon, BT70 3BW on 25th January from 2PM. Removal on Tuesday 27th January at 10:30 for 11 AM requiem Mass in the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his gentle soul. Our Lady of Knock and St Padre Pio pray for him. The funeral Mass will be streamed live via the link below. churchmedia.tv Church of St John the Baptist Galbally