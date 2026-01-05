Today’s death notices – Monday, January 5

Lennox – January 3rd 2026 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by his loving Family, Joseph Thomas (Joe), dearly loved Husband of Linda, 4 Dunmore Lane, Claggan, Cookstown, precious Daddy of Joanne (Robert), Emma (Ronan) and Kyle (Corie), proud Granda of Harry, Bobby, Noah, Tilly and Annie and devoted Son of Peggy and the late Tom. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Charis Cancer Care, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “A heart of gold, a smiling face, someone special who cannot be replaced”

CUMMINGS, JANUARY 4th, 2025 SYLVIA Peacefully at Woodmount Nursing Home, Strabane and late of 43 Roundhill Road, Strabane. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Mary and Fred, devoted sister of Mabel and the late Fred, Roy and Margaret. A much loved aunt and great-aunt. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Strabane Presbyterian Church on Monday from 7-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Sylvia will be held in Strabane Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1.00pm followed by committal in Strabane Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “So Lovely, So Loving, So Loved”

Chambers – January 4th 2026, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Bernadette Maria, late of 8 Conthem Rd, Bearney, Strabane, dear wife of Hugh (in their 40th year of marriage) and loving mother of Richard (Danielle) and Michael (Mary). Also a devoted granny of Jacob, Charlotte, Mason and Ella, a dear sister of Bridget, Theresa, Ann-Marie, Martin, Christy, Barney, Kathllen and sister-in-law of Olive. Funeral arrangements to follow. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.