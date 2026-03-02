Today’s death notices – Monday, March 2

Mc Dowell (Coalisland) 28th February 2026. Suddenly at home, Brian, RIP, beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (Jackie) RIP, much loved father of Glenn, Gavin and Kiera (Gates), dear brother of Marian (Kerr) and Dermot, cherished grandfather to Evie, Aidan, Chloe, Abbie, Lucy and Sophia and loving son of the late Isobel and Seamus RIP. Very deeply regretted by the entire Mc Dowell family, sisters-in-law Patricia and Deirdre, brother-in-law Jody, daughters-in-law Eva and Sara, son-in-law Martin and the Quinn family circle. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

McCREA, John 1st March 2026, peacefully at Foyle Hospice surrounded by his loving family, much loved husband of Mary, 24 Donagheady Rd, Eden, Bready, devoted father of Kathryn, Lynne, Ruth, Edward and the late Robert; father-in-law of Paul, David, Trevor and Kathryn, loving grandfather of Beth, Sara, Lauren, Harry, Jack, Thom, Cara, Robyn, Eva, Emilie, Oliver and Jessica and dear brother of June, Angela and Michael. House private please. Funeral from there on Tuesday 3rd March 2026 at 12.30 pm for funeral service in Donagheady Presbyterian Church, BT820DZ at 1 pm. Interment afterwards in Mountcastle cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Donagheady Presbyterian Church C/o Ms Joyce Faughan, 40 Altrest Rd, Bready, BT82 0BZ or Foyle Hospice. The Lord is my shepherd.

DONNELLY Julia (née Devlin) R.I.P. (formerly of Kingarve Road and The Square, Coalisland), 1st March 2026, peacefully at Glenview Care Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Michael R.I.P. and dear mother of Neil and Claire, mother-in-law of Martin, and grandmother of Ryan, Caitlin (Adam), Shauna (Eoin), Kamila, Nathan and Ciara. Daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Devlin (née McGrath) R.I.P., and sister of Maisie and the late Gerry, Francis, Daniel, Elizabeth, James (Jimmy), Eugene and John R.I.P. Julia’s remains will be reposing in Benedict J. Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy, BT71 7HQ, today, Sunday, from 5pm until 9pm and tomorrow from 5pm until 9pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.30am to St. Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. On her soul Sweet Jesus have mercy. Our Lady pray for her. House strictly private. Family flowers only.

Mc Ginley (nee Brady) (Dungannon) 1st March 2026. Peacefully with her family, in Sanville Nursing Home, Coalisland, Eileen, RIP, beloved wife of the late Neil, RIP, much loved mother of Jim (Eithne), Martin (Pauline), Terri (Andy) and Loretta, dear sister of Nora, Gertie and the late Annie, Lizzie, Rosemary, Kitty, Brendan and Seamus RIP, dearest daughter of the late Alex and Bridget (Brady), cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

CARSON Bertie R.I.P (former Headmaster of St. John’s Primary School, Moy for twenty six years), died peacefully in Nazareth Care Home on Friday 27th February 2026. Beloved husband of the late May R.I.P. and much loved father of Michael (Shona), Dominic (Siobhan), Anne (Peter) and Anthony (David). Loving grandfather to Catherine, Liam, Deirbhile, Cathal, Ciarán, Owen and Aoife. Bertie’s remains will be reposing in Benedict J. Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy, BT71 7HQ, on Monday 2nd from 6pm until 8.30pm. There will also be a wake on Monday 9th from 2pm until 6pm. Removal on Monday 9th at 6.30pm to St. John’s Church, Moy for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday 10th at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and wider family circle. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

Vukusic, Colleen Peacefully, 28th February 2026 R.I.P. (late of 10, Harpur Park, Castlederg). Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Peter (Tammi) and Slavko (Fatima), loving grandmother of Anna, Luke, Erin Pixie, Zach, Omar, Maryam and Aishah, dearest sister of Patrick, Patricia, Eugene and the late Peter and baby Brigid, cherished daughter of the late Eugene and Pixie. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, (50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE), on Tuesday 3rd March from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 5th March at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by Colleen’s entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Colleen’s Soul.

HUGHES, (nee Donaghy) Loughmacrory, Margaret, peacefully at home, in the care of her loving family, 28th February, 2026 (on her 84th birthday) RIP. Beloved wife of the late Danny Hughes. Loving mother of Danny (Jane), Mairead (Pat O’Connell), Eamonn (Bernie), Aileen (Sean McCaughey) and Patrick (Edel). Sister of the late Mary Gould, Rosie Quinn, John, James, Francis, Patsy, Susan Hughes and Mickey RIP. Margaret’s remains will repose at her late residence 2 Loughmacrory Park, BT79 9LQ from 11am on Sunday 1st March, for those who wish to pay their respects. Funeral from there on Tuesday 3rd March for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren; Niamh, Eamonn, Kate, Kevin, Sean, Danielle, Eimear, Coleen, Patricia, Jane, Alice, Cara, Conleth and Lórcan, sister in law Bernadette, nephew’s, niece’s and extended family circle. Divine Mercy pray for her. Family flowers only please. House for family only on the morning of Funeral.

Rafferty, Tony, late of Philadelphia and formerly of Fintona, Co Tyrone, died peacefully in Philadelphia on Saturday 28th February 2026. Beloved son of the late Francis and Bridie, cherished brother of Irene Mc Ginley, Kieran, Colette Rodgers, Monica Mc Ginn, Frances Kelly and Siobhan. Funeral arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciate privacy at this sad time. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sisters, brother-in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.