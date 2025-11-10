Today’s death notices – Monday, November 10

Sampson – November 9th 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Rebecca (Ruby), 17 Cooke Crescent, Cookstown, beloved Daughter of the late William (Billy) and Sarah (Sadie), much loved Sister of John, May, Phyllis and the late Joan and a dear Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Great Aunt. Wake and Funeral details to follow. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance NI, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sorrowing Family and Family Circle.

Gilchrist – 9th November 2025. Suddenly at home. William George. Late of Lisnacreaght Road, Omagh. Beloved husband of the late Ivy and dear mother of David (Madeline), Alan (Sharon), Ronnie (Sharron) and Avril. Much loved Grandad of Louise, Emma, Tanya, Natasha, Darryl, Lucy and the late Jess and Great-Grandad of Callum, Lily, Beauden and Cora. Precious brother of Betty, Kathleen, Tommy, Bobby, Norman and Winston. House private please. His funeral service will be held in Lislimnaghan Parish Church Wednesday 12th November at 1pm followed by burial in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired for The Renal Unit, Omagh payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT790HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Gourley November 9, 2025 (peacefully) at home, Hollyhill Farm, Tullycoll, Cookstown, Winston, much loved husband of Esther, dear father of Louise (Artie) and Huw (Nan), granda Winston of Neil, Emma, Jill and Richard, great-granda of Freddie, Charlotte, Lainey, Alfie, Emily, Lara, Charlie, Mollie and Anna and brother of Jean (Canada). Funeral leaving his late home on Tuesday, 11 November at 12.15pm, for service in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Lissan Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ for Marie Curie and First Presbyterian Church Cookstown Building Fund. Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.

Hagan, Bridie neé Flanagan, (Fintona), Co Tyrone, formerly of Tattymoyle Road, Fintona, BT78 2JR died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital on Saturday 8th November 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tony. Treasured mother of Ann-Marie Mc Menamin (Nicholas) and Joseph. Loving and devoted grandmother of Eoin, Mark, Chloe and Aidan. Cherished sister of John (Gertie) and the late Martin. Bridie will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BY78 2BY from 6pm until 9pm on Sunday 9th November and from 12noon until 9pm on Monday 10th November. Bridie will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Tuesday 11th November for 11.00am requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Omagh Day Centre c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Bridie will travel from the Carnalea Road and along Main Street, the Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church at 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter, son, son-in-law, grandchildren, brother, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. St. Faustina pray for her.

Devlin (Moortown) 9th November 2025 peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital, Peter, dearly beloved husband of the late Ellen Philomena and much-loved stepfather of Janet (Mullan) and the late Kevin and cherished brother of Gerry (New Zealand) and the late John James and Paddy R.I.P, dear brother-in-law of Josephine (Boyle). Funeral arrangements later. St. Anthony pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter, brother, Janet’s husband Colum and grandchildren Stacy, Daniel, Emma Brooke and Rian, great grandchildren, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, great nephews, great nieces and wider family circle.

King – 8th November 2025. Peacefully at home. Samuel James (Sam), late of Rocklow, Conneywarren, Omagh. Beloved Husband of the late Dorothy and dear father of Neville (Mandi). Treasured brother of Eileen Charleton and the late Joe, Johnston and Bill. Also a much loved Uncle. House strictly private with family and friends welcome to call at Pollock’s rest room, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79 0HF, Monday 10th and Tuesday 11th from 6pm–8pm both days. The funeral service will be in First Omagh Presbyterian Church Wednesday 12th November at 1pm followed by private family burial. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu for First Omagh Church payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh, BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.