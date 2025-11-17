Today’s death notices – Monday, November 17

The death has taken place November 16th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Antoinette Mc Clay (née OHagan) 2 Tamworth Grove, Strabane and formerly of Carlton Drive, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Robert, much loved mother of Emma, Laura, Nichola, Ashling, Michelle and the late Damien and sister of Geraldine, Ann, Martina, Phelim and the late Patricia. Reposing at her daughter, Nichola Mc Clays home 59 Carlton Drive, Strabane on Monday (November 17th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her daughters home on Wednesday (November 19th) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in St Patrick`s Cemetery, Murlog, Lifford. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, seventeen grandchildren, great grandson, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Potter nee Caldwell 15th November 2025 Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, Rita Elizabeth, 19 Annaghquin Road, Sandholes, Cookstown. Loving wife of the late Willie, precious mummy of Hazel, Alison, Bryan and Raymond, mother-in-law of Ashley, Geoffrey, Kathyrn and Linda, much loved granny and sister of Anna. Funeral service on Tuesday 18th November 2025 at 2 p.m. in All Saints Church, Crossdernott, followed by a private family burial. Everyone welcome at the home of her daughter Hazel, 20 Derraghadoan Road, Dungannon BT70 3LG Family flowers only, donations may be made in Rita’s memory payable to Air Ambulance C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing daughters, sons and entire family circle. “The day thou gavest Lord has ended”

Winnie Comac, 19 Ivy Bank, Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, November 15th 2025. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim, dear mother of Shane (Donna) and Martin (Maria), adored grandmother of Jamie, Ciara, Niamh, Marcus, Cadey and dear sister of Phil, Martin, Margaret and the late Sean, Patricia, Lavinia, Mary, Joe and Paul. Funeral arrangements later Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

The death has taken place November 15th 2025 at her home of Veronica Smyth (née Mc Colgan) 283 Lisnaragh Road, Dunamanagh and formerly of Douglas Bridge. Beloved wife of Desmond, much loved mother of Martin, Jacqueline, Donna, Desmond, Bridget and Jude and sister of Mary, James and Anne. Reposing at her home on Sunday (November 16th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Tuesday (November 18th) at 10.25am. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughabrack at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Donagheady Parish Building Fund c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via https://www.youtube.com/@donagheadyparish905/streams

O’GARA (Cookstown) 14th November 2025, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Anne (née McClave). Beloved wife of Eamon, cherished mother of Karen, Barry (Paula), Jennifer and Gabrielle (Peter). Treasured Granny to Óisín, Sheá, Áine, Cillian and Darcy. Much loved sister of Mary, Mick, John and the late TP, Helen and Joe. Anne is reposing at home 26 Drumcree BT80 8JB and all are welcome to come pay their respects tomorrow, Sunday between 12 noon and 8pm. Funeral from her home on Monday for 11:30am Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church, interment afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. St. Anthony pray for her. Deeply loved and missed by her grieving husband, daughters, son, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.