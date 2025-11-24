Today’s death notices – Monday, November 24

O’DONNELL, JOHN (JACKIE) Peacefully at his late home 25 Knockgreenan Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Lily. Devoted father of Noel and Elaine (Mark). Much-loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 5-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jackie will be held in St. Columba’s Parish Church on Tuesday at 1:00pm followed by a private family committal in Old Drumragh Graveyard. There will be an opportunity to meet the family prior to the service at 12 noon. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Columba’s Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

McMULLAN, NOVEMBER 22nd 2025 ERNEST JOHN (Ernie) Peacefully at his late home, 6 Old Castle Road, Newtownstewart. Dearly beloved husband of Olive. Devoted father of Gillian, Daryl and step son John. Much-loved granda and dear brother of Moyra, Irene, Evelyn, Stanley, Andy, David and the late Charlie. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Sunday from 3-10pm and Monday from 11am-10pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ernie will be held in Ardstraw Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Ardstraw Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my Shepherd”.