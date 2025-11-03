Today’s death notices – Monday, November 3

Mullan, Breea (nee Byrne) November 1st 2025. Beloved wife of the late Peter. Cherished mother of Enda, Stephen (Patricia), Gregory (Jacqueline), Joy (Sean), Don (Diane) & the late Barry. Devoted Granny & Great-granny and loving sister of Eugene, Malachy & the late Joan, Eileen and Stephen. R.I.P. Breea’s remains will be reposing in her home, 45 Fairmount Park, Dungannon until removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon on Tuesday for 2pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Malachy’s Cemetery, Edendork. Wake times from 10am – 10pm and house private on Tuesday morning please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

PATTERSON – 1st November 2025 (peacefully) at the Harold McCauley Home, Omagh, Jean, late of 118 Letfern Road, Seskinore, dearly loved sister of James, sister-in-law of the late Mary, loving aunt of Catherine, Ian and wife Grace and great-aunt of Ryan and wife Hannah and Cara. House strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Jean will be held on Tuesday at 2 pm in Seskinore Presbyterian Church. There will be an opportunity to meet the family, at the Church, from 1 pm. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Seskinore Presbyterian Church, P.W. and G.B. organisations (cheques payable to J. H. Anderson), c/o J. H. Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone is most welcome to meet the family in Seskinore Presbyterian Church Hall on Monday from 6 – 8 pm. Jean is lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die”. John 11:25

The death has taken place November 2nd 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Paddy ONeill, 18A Bridge Street, Strabane, and formerly of Camus Road, Strabane. Beloved husband of the late Celine, much loved father of Pat, Martin, Tony, Michael, Stephen, Marie, Noreen, Rosie and the late babies Kevin and John, grandfather of the late baby Patrick and brother of Susan, Josie, Peter and the late John, Madge, Eddie and Annie. Reposing at his home on Sunday (November 2nd) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday (November 5th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Dillon, Pauline RIP (neé Fee) November 1st 2025, suddenly but peacefully at home, Corrainey Gardens Dungannon. Beloved wife of Seamus (Seamie), devoted and adored mother of Leontia (Martin Doran), Martina and Gary (Sheena Kelly). Proud and doting Nanny of Caitlin and Cara. Sister of Frank (RIP), Tony (RIP), Dolores McFall (RIP), Maura McCusker, Jackie (RIP), Liam (RIP), Noel, Eileen Canavan and Martina Donnelly (Canada). Daughter of the late John and Kathleen Fee formerly of Charlemont Street, Dungannon. Fondly remembered by her sisters and brothers in law of the Fee and Dillon families, her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends and the wider Dillon and Fee family circle. St Martin pray for her. Wake and funeral arrangements to follow.

Devlin (Dungannon) 1st November 2025, Anne nee McGuckin R.I.P. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tony R.I.P. Devoted mother of Ethna Dinsmore (Barry), Sinead Monaghan (Seamus), Catherine Urea, Annette Jones (Dickie), Brenda Loughran (Tony), Mary Devlin. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Loving sister of Joackam, Charlie, Rosemary, Stephanie, Clare and the late Patsy R.I.P. Daughter of the late Charlie and Sarah-Jane McGuckin R.I.P. Anne will be reposing at her home 3 Glenree Avenue, Dungannon, BT71 6XG until removal on Tuesday to St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Wake times are from 10am to 10pm on Sunday and Monday. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and the extended Devlin and McGuckin family circle and friends.