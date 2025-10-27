Today’s death notices – Monday, October 27

Woods (nee O’Neill) (14a Loughbracken Road, Pomeroy BT70 2SE and formerly of Lisnaragh Road, Parish of Donagheady). Jennifer, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, October 25th 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved wife of Colm. Loving Mother of Conan, Tadhg and Erin. Precious daughter of Linda and Peter also loving daughter in-law of Jane and Gerard. Cherished sister of Stephen (Phenah), Claire and Gary (Anne), also sister in law of Majella (Jason), Damien and Aidan. Precious godmother of Alfie (O’Neill) and Shea (Browne). St. Padre Pio pray for her. House private tonight Sunday (October 26th) to family and close friends. Jennifer’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake on Monday (October 27th) from 11:00am. Funeral from there on Wednesday (October 29th) at 11:20am going to Church of the Assumption, Pomeroy for 12:00 noon requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Jennifer’s requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below. https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her husband, daughter, sons, mother, father, brothers, sister, mother in-law, father in-law, brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbour’s, friends and her wider family circle. St. Padre Pio Pray for her. Please note: there will be a shuttle bus provided from Church of the Assumption carpark from 4:00pm-11:00pm each day. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Laurel House, Antrim, c/o any family member. House private on morning of funeral please.

Mc Aleer, Tommy. Suddenly, 24th October 2025 R.I.P. (Late of 45, Slieveard Road, Ballinamullan, Omagh BT79 7PA and formerly of 30, Essen Road, Aghyaran). Beloved Husband of Mary (née Carland), much loved father of Caroline Cairns (Daniel), Gerald (Claire), Emma (Conor) and Conor, loving granda of Dáire, Éabha-Rose and Oisín, dearest brother of Mary (Mc Hugh), Brendan, Bernie (Devenney), Jean (Mc Menamin), Paul and the late baby Philomena, Seamus, Charlie, Anna and P.J., cherished son of the late Annie and Jim. Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. St. Pio, pray for him.

McAlynn (44 Ratheen Av, Cookstown, BT80 8HJ). Kevin, peacefully after a short illness, October 25th 2025 (R.I.P). Devoted father of Loretta, Sinead, Kevin and baby Christopher (R.I.P), also father in-law of Emmett and Sinead. Former husband of the late Bernadette (R.I.P). Cherished grandfather of Shea, Tiernan, Caity, Caoimhe, Ellie, Oisín, Mamie and great grandfather of Ella. Dear brother of Brian, Aidan, Donal, Dermot, Shane, Ann, Mona, Donna, Pauline, Amelia, Patricia, Carmel and the late Louie also baby Rose and Paul who died infancy (R.I.P). Beloved son of the late Barney and Lizzie (R.I.P). Kevin’s remains are reposing at his son and daughter in-law residence, 15 Ratheen Avenue. Funeral from there on Tuesday October 28th at 10:45am for 11:30am requiem mass in Church of the Most Holy Trinity Cookstown followed by burial afterwards in Forthill cemetery. Kevin’s requiem mass can also be viewed via the following link: https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchild, son in-law, daughter in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers in-law and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and his wider family circle. Family time only please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Logue (Formerly Castleview Crescent, Omagh) 25th October 2025, Joyce. Peacefully at Springlawn Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of the Late George (R.I.P). Much loved mother of Martin, Dermot, Tommy, Aidan, Brendan, Michael, Marian, Rosemary, Geraldine and Anne. Remains reposing at her daughter’s residence, 3 Millbank Close, Omagh from 5pm to 10pm today Sunday 26th October and from 10am to 10pm Monday 27th October. Requiem Mass Tuesday 28th at 10am in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time on morning of funeral. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, extended family and friends.