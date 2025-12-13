Today’s death notices – Saturday, December 13

MONAGHAN, (née WALSH), DECEMBER 12th 2025 MARY (ELIZABETH) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 26 Drumclamph Road, Castlederg. A devoted mother of Ivan (Johanne), Harold (Ann) and Stewart (Michelle). A much-loved grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. Dear sister of Pearl, Joe and the late Rob, Billy, Drew, Rebecca and Andy. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home from 12 noon-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Elizabeth will be held in her late home on Sunday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Drumclamph Parish Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die”

Healy Dan, Dromore, Co Tyrone, formerly of 27 Fairview Heights, Dromore, BT78 3DR. Died peacefully In Altnagelvin Hospital on Thursday 11th December 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary. Treasured father of Martina (John), Dolores McGovern (Mark), Anthony (Rachel), Declan (Julie) and Gavin (Dervla). Loving and devoted grandfather to his 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Cherished brother of the late Jinny, Paddy, Mickey, Tommy, Francie, Mary, Teresa, Benny and Margaret. Son of the late Micheal and Maggie. Dan’s wake will take place in his late residence from 2pm until 9pm on both Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th December. Friday night is for family only. Dan will leave his late residence at 10.30am on Monday 15th December for 11am requiem Mass in St Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Dan will travel from Fairview Gardens and along Main Street and the Omagh Road to arrive at St. Davog’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

O’Donnell – December 11th 2025, as the result of a tragic accident, in Saudi Arabia. Michael Damian, formerly of Hillhead Rd, Clady, Co. Tyrone, beloved husband of Mary Nagle loving father of Elisha (Val), Liam (Marie) and Christopher (Sandra) and devoted grandad of Mia, Inhoa and Louis. Also son of Liz and the late Michael O’Donnell (RIP) and brother of Colin (Cat). Funeral arrangements to follow. House strictly private please. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

Devlin (Stewartstown and Rath Cuan) December 10th 2025. Samuel Joseph beloved husband of the late Margaret (Peggy) and son of the late Joseph and Emma RIP; is survived by his Daughters Thérèse and Barbara and Son Robert, his sons-in-law Ronnie and Bruce and daughter-in-law Fionnuala and grandchildren Reuben, Caolán, Oisín, Darcy, Meena, Evan, Marléna and Lorcan. Reposing in his daughter Barbara’s home, Rath Cuan, 53 Shore Road, Killyleagh, Downpatrick, BT30 9UE on Thursday night, family and friends only please. Removal from here on Friday to his late residence in Stewartstown, 52 North Street, Stewartstown, Co Tyrone, BT71 5JF, arriving at approximately 3pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 1.15pm in St. Mary’s Church, Stewartstown with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time only please from 11am on the morning of the funeral. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

The death has taken place December 11th 2025 at his home of Colin Mc Nally, 12 Tulacorr Drive, Strabane and formerly of Dundee, Scotland. Beloved husband of Rosemary, much loved father of Helen, stepfather of Lorraine, Tommy and Glenn, dearly loved grandfather of Daniel and brother of the late Kevin. Funeral Service in Quigley`s Funeral Home on Friday (December 12th) at 11a.m. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, stepsons, stepdaughter, grandson and family circle.

HAYES (née O’Brien) Mary, 7 Garrison Place, Charlemont, Moy, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, on 10th December 2025, in her 91st Year. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Catherine R.I.P., beloved wife of the late Henry R.I.P. and much adored mother of Michael (Marina), Joan (Paul), Noreen (Damian), Brendan and the late Patrick R.I.P. A proud granny to Patricia (Hugh), Olivia, Claire (Thomas), Conor, Sean, Maeve, Eimear (Patrick) and great granny to Alice, Amelia, Katie Rose, Tomaí and Patrick. Much loved sister to James, Rosie (New Zealand), Charlie (Australia), Michael (New Zealand), and the late Kathleen (London) R.I.P. and Paddy. Mary’s remains will be reposing at her home, 7 Garrison Place, today Thursday 11th December, from 7.30pm until removal on Saturday at 12noon to St. John’s Church, Moy, for 12.30pm Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to B. J. Martin & Son Funeral Directors, Moy. Telephone number: 028 87784909. Deeply loved and missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, and the entire family circle. Mary kept her faith until the end. Those who die in grace go no further from us than God and God is very near. St Padre Pio and St Martin watch over and pray for her. You are now in heaven with your beloved Patrick. Rest in Eternal Peace. Never to be forgotten, always loved, until we meet again. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Chest Heart & Stroke Unit, Craigavon Area Hospital.