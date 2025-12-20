Today’s death notices – Saturday, December 20

Ferguson 19th December 2025, peacefully at Omagh Hospital, formerly of Sunnycrest Gardens, Omagh. Michael RIP beloved husband of Therese, loving father of Angela (Hugh), loving son of the late Thomas and Mary RIP, caring grandfather of Mark (Melissa), Rachel (Mark) and Thomas (Kira). Devoted great grandfather to Kyran, Céilidh, Caélan and Fionnuala. Loving brother to Angela (Johnnie), Brendan (Kathleen), Peter (Pam) and the late Jim, Patrick and Hugo RIP. Michael’s remains will repose at his daughter’s residence (8 Sunnycrest Gardens, Omagh, BT797BH) from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st. Funeral leaving Monday 22nd December at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher. Burial afterwards in Greenhill cemetery. Family flowers only or if desired donations for Pallative Care Ward Omagh Hospital C/o Farley’s Funeral Directors or to a family member. Deeply regretted by entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for him.

Bayne – Robert James (Bertie), December 19, 2025 (peacefully), beloved husband of the late Etta, 120 Claggan Lane, Cookstown, much loved father of Mervyn and Carolyn, dear father-in law of Anna and Robert and dearest grandfather of Norman, Samuel, Gareth, Stephen (Olivia) and Mark. Everyone welcome at his late home on Saturday and Sunday 3.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in First Presbyterian Church Cookstown on Monday, 22 December at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to N.I. Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. “At peace.”

Mullin (Foremass, Sixmilecross) Ciaran R.I.P. – died peacefully at home on Friday 19th December 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Late of 25 Foremass Road, Sixmilecross, BT799DU. Loving husband of Rosemary and devoted father of Sarah (Niall) Holland, Peter, Joseph (Jenny). Dearly loved son of the late Peter John and Kathleen Mullin R.I.P. Much loved brother of Noleen (Mullin), Helen (Mc Garry), Eamon, Roseleen (Bush), Johnny, Josephine (Colton), Hugh and Brendan. Cherished Granda of Leo and baby Rose R.I.P. Ciaran’s remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm until 9pm on Friday 19th and from 11am until 9pm on Saturday 20th. House strictly private on Sunday morning for family only. Car parking at Hilltop Flying Club Altamuskin Road with bus transport to and from family home. Family flowers only please or if desired donations for ‘Marie Curie’ C/o Donaghy & Montague Funeral Directors, 13 Main Street, Beragh, Co. Tyrone, BT79 0SY or to a family member. Funeral leaving home at 11.45am on Sunday 21st December to St Mary’s Church, Dunmoyle for 12.30pm Requiem Mass followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, daughter and sons, son-in-law, grandchild, brothers and sisters and their families, nieces, nephews, and entire family circle. “Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in Thee.”

Broderick, Maureen, peacefully, 19th December 2025 R.I.P., beloved wife of the late Brendan, much loved mother of Jackie (Barney), Shirley (Denis), Nicki (Shane) and Ryan. Reposing at the family home (42, Gortmore Park, Omagh BT78 5DU), on Saturday 20th December from 12 noon. Funeral from the family home on Monday 22nd December at 9.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh. The house is private on the morning of the funeral. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

Conway, (78 Killymoon Road, Cookstown BT80 8TW). Brendan, suddenly, December 18th, 2025 (R.I.P). Loving husband of Pauline. Devoted father of Karen (Heagney), Jarlath, Mary (Devlin) and Bronagh (Dutfield) and father in-law of Colin, Eoghan and Luke. Precious grandfather of Kate, Sarah, Zach and Erin. Beloved son of the late Brendan and Angela (R.I.P). Dear brother of Patricia (McCart), Teresa (Coyle), Bernie, Gregory and the late Adrian and Angela (O’Neill) (R.I.P). Brendan’s remains will repose at his family home for a wake on Friday (December 19th) from 3pm until 9pm and Saturday (December 20th) from 11am until 7pm. Funeral from there on Sunday (December 21st) at 12:40 for 1:15pm Requiem Mass in Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown, followed by burial in Forthill Cemetery. Brendan’s Funeral Mass can be viewed using the link below: https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. House private to family and close friends on morning of funeral. St Padre Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by wife, daughters, son, sons in-law, grandchildren, his brother, sisters, brothers in-law and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and his wider family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to ICU Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, c/o the family.

Heron (nee McComb) December 18, 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, Evelyn May (Lynn), 1 Westland Crescent, Cookstown, loving mum of Caroline (Reuben) and Philip, adored nanny of Joanne, Gemma, Megan, Aimee, Jakob and Ruby, great-granny of Ava, Logan, Mylah and James and dearest sister of Kathleen, Isobel and the late Jean, Jackie, Billy and Ronnie. Everyone welcome at her late home on Friday and Saturday 12.00 noon – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Molesworth Presbyterian Church on Sunday, 21 December at 1.30pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. You live on in the hearts and minds of the loving family you left behind.