Today’s death notices – Saturday, December 27

McGURK, Patsy, Formerly of Castlecaulfield. Died in Wellington, New Zealand on 25th December 2025. Son of the late of Francis and Sarah-Jane R.I.P. and brother of Margaret, Francis, Seamus and John. Funeral arrangements later. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his loving sister, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

WYLIE – 25th December 2025, peacefully at home after a short illness, William James (Jimmy), precious and loving husband of Yvonne, Derrycreevy Road, Culnagrew, Dungannon. Loving daddy of Iris (Kenneth) and Anne (Adam). Grandad of Rachel, Aaron and Lucy. House strictly private. Funeral Service in Lifeboat Fellowship, Moy on Saturday 27th at 1pm. A private interment will precede the service. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon for Lifeboat Fellowship and Trinitarian Bible Society c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by his wife and wider family circle. ‘For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life’ John Ch 3 v 16.

McDonald (Loughmacrory) Padraig John, tragically as a result of a road traffic accident, 26th December 2025 R.I.P. Cherished son of Paddy and Kerry McDonald, dear brother of Pearse, Hanna, Shan and Daithí. Beloved grandson of Margaret Conway and the late Pat Conway R.I.P. and Paddy McDonald and the late Anne McDonald R.I.P. Padraig’s remains will repose at his late residence 29 Camlough Road, Loughmacrory BT79 9PS from 9:00pm today Friday 26th December, for those who wish to pay their respects. Funeral from there on Monday 29th December for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by his sorrowing parents, brothers, sister, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and extended family circle. St. Padre Pio pray for him. Please note the following: On his way home tonight at 8:30pm (Fri) Padraig will stop at Pairc an Locha where he will pick up his jersey for the final time. There will be a shuttle bus service from the car park at St. Mary’s Church, Loughmacrory, from 12:00 noon on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th December. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Termonmaguirc Cancer Patients Comfort Fund. C/o John Donaghy Funeral Directors, 53 Coolaharan Road, Loughmacrory, BT79 9LP. Contact: 07585669418.