Today’s death notices – Saturday, February 14

HAMILTON (nee Dodds) 12th February 2026, suddenly at home, Claire Elizabeth, dearly loved wife of David, 47 Main Road, Moygashel, Dungannon. Loving mother of Ian, Ray, Lee and Julie, mother-in-law of Dawn, Lindsay and Michael, much loved grandmother of Nicole, Nathan, Ryan, Jessie and Natalie, also a dear sister of Roy, Ken and Elaine. House private. Funeral service in Dungannon Independent Methodist Church, Moygashel on Monday 16th at 1.30pm. A private interment will precede the service. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for Pretty ‘n Pink (NI Breast Cancer Charity). Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. “Loved always.”

Arundell, Maura. Peacefully at home (18, Clonmore Gardens, Strathroy, Omagh BT79 7XB), surrounded by her loving family, 13th February 2026 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Barry, much loved mother of Michael, Dennis, Kathleen, Eileen, Frances, Barry and Christopher, loving granny of her many grandchildren and the late Darren and great-granny of her great-grandchildren, dearest sister of Eileen, Kathleen, Frances and her late twin Patsy, Seamus, Brian, Josephine and Oliver, cherished daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget. Reposing at the family home on Saturday 14th February from 12 noon. Funeral from the family home on Monday 16th February at 11.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in The Church Of Christ The King, Strathroy. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

McAnenly (Dungannon) 13th February 2026 at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary (nee Cairns) RIP. Much loved father of James, John (Orla) and Teresa Clarke (Adrian). Cherished and loving grandfather of Zach, Chelsi, Joshua, Cormac, Rauiri and great grandfather of Leon. Cherished brother of Susan, Patsy and the late James RIP. Sean is reposing at home, 15 Lisnahull Road, Dungannon until removal on Sunday at 12 noon for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon. Interment afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Fitzpatrick Martin (Marty) Killyclogher 13th February 2026 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Son of Rosaleen (Rosie) and the Late Wilfred (Pat) R.I.P. Loving husband of Anne, Devoted Father to Conor, Paul (Lucia), and Laura (Rick). Precious grandfather of Lucas. Cherished brother to Edward (Eddie) and his sister in law Gerarda. Marty will be reposing at his home 18 Corran Road Omagh BT79 7JW today 13th from 6pm until 9pm, Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th from 2pm until 9pm. Leaving on Monday 16th February 2026 for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher for 10am followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. House strictly private on morning of funeral please. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, mother, brother, sister in law, nieces, nephews, entire family circle also his many friends and neighbours. On His Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.