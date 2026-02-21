Today’s death notices – Saturday, February 21

McKENZIE, Joseph (Joe) 19th February 2026, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Joseph “Joe”, late of the Three Rivers Care Home, Omagh, and formerly of Edenmore Tempo. A beloved brother of the late, Elizabeth, Jim, Robert and Percy. And a dear uncle of Jason (Rachael) and all his nieces and nephews. Family homes strictly private please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to meet with the family at Marcus Madill Funeral Home, on Saturday evening from 6.30pm – 8.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Joe will take place on Sunday at 2.30pm in Tempo Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Joe will be sadly missed by his nephew Jason and family, and all the family circle. “”The Lord is my Shepherd”

Loretto McLernon, 34 Moghan Road, B170 3BZ. February 19th, 2026. Much loved wife of Oliver, mother of Colm (Frances), Martin (Linda) McLernon and Lucia Cholera (Anand) (nee McLernon). Adored Grandmother of Peter and Annie, Sister of the late Plunkett O’Neill. Much loved by her entire circle. House private on Friday 20th Everyone is welcome from 12 noon to 8pm on Saturday 21st February. Loretto will leave her family home at 10:30 am on Sunday 22nd for her Mass at 11am in the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Mass can be viewed on – https://mcn.live/Camera/ church-of-the-assumption-tullyallen

The death has taken place February 20th 2026 at Melmount Manor of Teresa Harper 5 The Crescent, Clady. Beloved daughter of the late Elizabeth and Joe Harper and much loved sister of Joe, Rose and the late Brian and Annie. Reposing at Quigley’s Funeral Home, Strabane on Friday (February 20th) from 6p.m. with removal at 7.30p.m. to St Columba`s Church, Doneyloop. Requiem Mass on Saturday (February 21st) at 9.30a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Rafferty (nee Ward), Carrickmore, 20th February 2026, Bridie R.I.P. Peacefully @ SWAH surrounded by loving family. Loving mother of Michael and John. Sister of Anthony (RIP), Pat, Geoff, Maura and John. Loving grandmother of Lara. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, granddaughter, sister, brothers, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and wide family circle. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Funeral arrangements to follow.

The death has occurred of Phyllis Lynch (née O’Brien) Mullinderg, Emyvale, Monaghan / Granard, Longford / Fivemiletown, Tyrone We are saddened to announce the death of Philomena (Phyllis) Lynch née O’Brien, Gillbrooke Nursing Home, Fivemiletown/Killasonna, Granard, Co Longford and formerly Mullinderg, Emyvale, Co. Monaghan, Thursday 19th February peacefully at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Loving daughter of the late John & Mary Ellen O’Brien and devoted wife of the late Noel. Predeceased by her sisters Kathleen and Josie. Beloved mother of Noel (Nessa), John (Martina), Kevin (Jo), Christine (Ben) Warnock. Dearly beloved grandmother of Stephen, Thomas, Ciara, Áine, Adam, David, Hannah, Matthew, Lucia, Niamh, Cormac, Sinead (RIP), & Ben and her 3 great grandchildren. Phyllis will be sadly missed by her brother Sean (Kathleen) and her sister Eilis Brennan, extended family and friends. May Phyllis’ gentle soul Rest in Peace. Phyllis’ remains will repose at McMahon’s Funeral Home, Emyvale, H18 FK80 on Friday from 3pm – 8pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am at St. Patrick’s Church, Corracrin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery alongside her beloved husband Noel. No flowers please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to SWAH Ward 1 c/o McMahons Funeral Home, Emyvale or any family members.

Smyth Cassie (née Mullin), Fintona, Co Tyrone, formerly of 35 King Street, Fintona, BT78 2BG, died peacefully on Thursday 19th February 2026 in Harold McCauley Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late George, treasured mother of Mary Fleming (late Andy), Thomas (Colette), Shaun (Mary), Marcus (Sylvia), twins Barry (Patricia) and Eugene (Eva) and the late P.G. and baby Elizabeth. Loving and devoted grandmother of John, Nicola, Stephen, Kevin, Shauneen, Ami, Wayne, Dylan, Natashia and the late Shane and loving great grandmother to her 16 great grandchildren. Cherished sister of Annie Hamilton, Pearl Montague, Hughie and the late Jim, Bridget Colton, Mary Bartram, Sally, Mena Morris, Patrick, Teresa Blackwell and Tommy. Cassie will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 3pm until 9pm on Friday 20th February 2026 and from 2pm until 9pm on Saturday 21st February 2026. Cassie will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.45am on Sunday 22nd February 2026 for 11.30am requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Harold McCauley House c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route Cassie will travel from the Carnalea Road, and along Mill Street, the Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church for 11.15am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughter, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brother, in laws, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.