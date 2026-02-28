Today’s death notices – Saturday, February 28

Wilkinson, (36 Greenvale Drive, Cookstown BT80 8HN). Oliver (Patrick) peacefully surrounded by his loving family, February 26th, 2026. (R.I.P). Loving husband of the late Teresa (R.I.P). Father of Barry. Dear brother of Sheila (McNally), Terry and the late Robert, John, Tommy, Jimmy, Margaret (Brennan) and Sara (Quinn) (R.I.P). Beloved son of the late James and Elizabeth (R.I.P). Oliver’s remains will repose for a wake at Niall Loughran Funeral Directors on Saturday (February 28th) from 2pm until 5pm and Sunday (March 1st) from 2pm until 4pm. Funeral from there on Monday (March 2nd) at 10:30am for 11am requiem mass in Church of the Most Holy Trinity Cookstown followed by burial in Forthill cemetery. Oliver’s funeral mass can be viewed using the link below: https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish St Patrick pray from him. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his son, sister, brother, sister in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and his wider family circle.

Quinn (née O’Neill) (Ardboe) 27th February 2026. Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by her loving family, Betty R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jim and much-loved mother of Paula (Coleman), Jim, John, Dareena, Kevin, Ciaran, Aidan and Steven and dear sister of Margaret, Pat, Ann, Alice and the late John R.I.P. Funeral from her home, 13 Cavehill Drive, BT71 5BT, to The Church of The Blessed Sacrament Mullinahoe for 11.30am Requiem Mass on Sunday 1st March. Interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). House private on morning of the Funeral please. St. Anthony pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. Betty’s Wake will commence at 7.30pm on Friday 27th February.

The death has taken place February 27th 2026 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Patrick Meehan, late of 7 Carlton Drive, Strabane. Beloved son of the late Mary and Daniel Meehan and much loved brother of Teresa, Rosaleen and the late Daniel, William, Mary and James. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home on Friday (February 27th) from 4.30p.m. with removal at 6p.m. to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Saturday (February 28th) at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane