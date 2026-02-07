Today’s death notices – Saturday, February 7

McNamee (nee Hunter) 6th Feb 2026 22 Main Street, Sixmilecross Ann, beloved wife of the late Brendan RIP and loving mother of Kathleen Slevin (Leo), Brendan, Mark (Marcia) and Maureen Marlow. Loving sister of Frances Mc Kenna and the late Kathleen and Barry. Caring grandmother of Michael, Aoife, Niamh, Cian, Cora, Elle and great grandmother of Cara, Erin, Aine, Saibhdh and Rían. Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday 9th February at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her family and many good friends and neighbours. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for her. Wake times: Friday 6th Feb wake will be private to family and friends. Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th wake from 10am to 10pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of Marie Curie.

Morris (24 Lisnaharney Road, Knockmoyle) Gerry, peacefully in hospital after a long illness surrounded by his loving family, February 6th 2026 R.I.P. Beloved son of the late Pat and Kate R.I.P. Much loved brother of Brian and Maria. Gerry’s remains will repose at his late residence on Saturday (February 7th) and Sunday (February 8th) from 2pm–10pm. Funeral from there on Monday (February 9th) at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Knockmoyle for 11am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

WILSON – 6th February 2026, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Brian, dearly loved husband of the late Valerie, Trewmount Road, Killyman, Dungannon. Loving father of Michael, Andrew, Susan and Denise, also a dear grandfather and brother. House and funeral strictly private at his own request. No flowers please. Donations if desired made payable to Marie Curie, c/o D. Cranston Funeral Director, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co. Armagh, BT71 7SF. Will be lovingly remembered by his sons, daughters and wider family circle. “To know him was to love him.”

The death has taken place February 6th 2026 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Liam Mc Garrigle, 210 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane. Beloved partner of Wendy, much loved father of Thomas, Brooke and Baileigh, dearly loved son of the late Betty and William Mc Garrigle and brother of Jayne and Charlie. Reposing at his partner Wendy Wilder’s home, 188 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane on Saturday (February 7th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving his partner’s home on Monday (February 9th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner, son, daughters, brother, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

The death has taken place February 5th 2026 at Melmount Manor of Ann Mc Hugh (née Mc Namee), 11b Glenview Park, Strabane and formerly of Hunters Crescent, Omagh. Beloved wife of the late Sean, much loved mother of Declan, Siobhan, Christopher, John and the late Robin, Paddy and baby Sean and sister of Pat, Lenny, Helen and the late Hughie, Angela and Eddie. Reposing at Quigley’s Funeral Home on Friday (February 6th) from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. Funeral leaving the funeral home on Saturday (February 7th) at 8p.m. to St Mary’s Church, Melmount to repose overnight. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Hall (Omagh) 5th February 2026 Norman passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Joan. Devoted father of Deborah and Steven. Brother of Noel, Derek and the late Alan RIP. Remains reposing at his late residence, 51 Arvalee Road, Omagh BT79 0LU from 12 noon to 9pm on Friday 6th and Saturday 7th February 2026. Service at 10am on Sunday 8th February 2026 at his late residence. Removal at 1pm to Cavan Crematorium for Cremation Service at 3pm. May he rest in Peace. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Air Ambulance c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors, 27 Market Street, Omagh. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, son, brothers, sisters-in-law Phyllis, Janet and Jackie and extended Hall and McAleer families.

BEATTY (nee Hardy) – 4th February 2026, peacefully at home after a short illness in her 93rd year, surrounded by her loving family, Meta, dearly beloved wife of Cecil, Leany Road, Dungannon. Loving mother of Donald and Esther (John). Much loved grandmother of Paul (Wendy), Tanya (Andrew), Donna (Piaras), Stephen (Andrea), Lyndsey (Sinclair), and great-grandmother of Jake, Rebecca, Richard, Mia, Charlie, Hannah, Daniel, Amy, Joshua, Thomas, and Sophie, also a dear sister of Will, Nora, Jim, Patsy and Noel. Family and friends welcome at the family home on Thursday 5th between 6pm–9pm and Friday 6th between 12pm–8pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Church c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Funeral from her late residence on Saturday 7th February at 12.30pm for service in Upper Clonaneese Presbyterian Church at 2.00pm followed by a private interment in the adjoining burial ground. Will be remembered and loved always by her family and wider family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”