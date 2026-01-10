Today’s death notices – Saturday, January 10

Morgan (56 Forthglen, Orritor Road, Cookstown), Joseph (Joe), suddenly January 7th, 2026 (R.I.P). Beloved son of the late Thomas and Catherine (R.I.P). Dear brother of Raymond, Rita, Jacinta, Carmel, Oliver, Bernadette, Patricia and the late baby Bridget who died in infancy. St. Joseph Pray for him. Joseph’s remains will repose at Niall A. Loughran Funeral Directors for wake on (Tuesday) January 13th from 1:00pm – 7:00pm. Funeral from there on (Wednesday) January 14th at 10:40am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 11:00am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Joseph’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his sisters, brothers, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle.

Donaghy, Brendan, (Hugh) January 8th 2026. Died peacefully at home surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Paula (Cuddy), Margo (Clarke), Brenda, Annette (Martin), Majella (McCartan), Sean and Kevin. Father in law to Leo, Stephen, Adrian, Michael and Una. Doting grandfather to Ciara, Niamh, Aine, Sean, Oisin, Ciaran, Emer, Seana, Conor, Aoife, Kevin, Shea, Caoimhe, Grainne, Aoibh, Ava, Michael, Patrick, Brendan and Joseph. Brother of John RIP, Jim RIP, Kevin RIP, Ben RIP, and Vinny RIP. Remains reposing at his late residence 27 Minnadinna Rd, Carrickmore, with wake 11am to 10pm on Friday and Saturday. (Parking and shuttle bus from McCallan Bonded Yard, 284 Drumnakilly Rd, Clare, Carrickmore BT79 9PU) Family only on morning of funeral. Removal at 12.30pm on Sunday 11th January to St. Colmcille’s Church for 1pm requiem mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sorrowfully missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and wider family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Termonmaguirc Friendly Care. Padre Pio Pray for Him

Mc Hugh, Tom. Peacefully, 8th January 2026 R.I.P. (late of 48, Killeter Road, Castlederg BT81 7XP and formerly of Aghyaran). Beloved husband of Frances, much loved father of Aisling (Darren), Michael (Catherine) and Stephen, loving granda of Eamonn and Eoghan, dearest brother of Willie-John, Patsy, Gerry and the late Mick and George, loving son of the late Tommy and Alice. Reposing at the family home today, Friday 9th January, from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. and tomorrow, Saturday 10th January, from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 11th January at 12.30 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest Heart And Stroke or The Foyle Hospice c/o any family member. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

Foley (née Boyle) Patricia, 5 Woodland Drive, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, BT80 8PL. Patricia died peacefully on 8th January 2026 after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael. Much loved mother of Dermot, Grainne, Conor, Deirdre and Olwen, dear mother-in-law of Nora, Kent, Joanne and Jonathan, proud grandmother of Paul, Catherine, Maeve, Sarah, Katie, Anna, Eoghan, Sinead, Hannah, Kate, Jack and great granddaughter Emma. Dear sister of Dympna and the late Clare, Maura, Pat, Bridie, Margaret and Ita. Sadly missed by her extended family and friends. Patricia will repose at her family home from Friday 6.00pm – 8.00pm and Saturday 3.00pm – 6.00pm. House private at all other times. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday 11th January at 1.00pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown, which can be viewed on https://www.mcn.live/cameras/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. Interment afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke, c/o K M Quinn Funeral Directors, 18 Coagh Road, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone, BT80 8RL or Telephone 028 86765037 / 077 98734181. Forever held in the hearts of her family.