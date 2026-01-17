Today’s death notices – Saturday, January 17

McCONNELL, JANUARY 16th, 2026 WILLIAM (JOHN) Suddenly at Omagh Hospital and late of 17 Knockgreenan Avenue, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Valerie, devoted father of Sarah (Keith) and Stephen (Elena). A dear brother of James, Elizabeth, George, Charlie and Diane. Funeral arrangements to follow: Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

The death has taken place January 14th 2026 of Marian Anne Coquelin (“Ann” née Mc Bride) Guernsey, formerly of Mourne Place, Strabane. Beloved wife of Ray, adored mum to Karen, dearly loved daughter of the late Eileen and Andrew Mc Bride, and sister of Martin and the late Patsy, Jim, Marie, Andrew and Helen. Funeral arrangements to follow in Guernsey. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

McGinn (Golan, Ballygawley), January 16th, 2026, Hugh peacefully, in his 94th year, predeceased by his dear wife Kitty. Loving father of Geraldine, Una, Christopher, Theresa, Paddy, Anne, Carmel, Tony and Damian, brother of the late John, Mary, Michael, Tommy and Richard RIP. Hugh will be reposing at his home Golan, Ballygawley, BT70 2LA from 12 noon until 10.00pm on Saturday and Sunday. Removal on Monday January 19th, 2026 to St Mary’s Church Aughnacloy for 11.00am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 30 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, brothers Patrick and Benny, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and large family circle. House private on Monday morning please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Marie Curie c/o the family. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

Pat McDonagh, The Glen, Coalisland. R.I.P. Died 16th January 2026, peacefully in Craigavon hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Brigid and father of Tom, Pat, Martin, John, Edward, Peter, Ellen, Mary, Brigid, Annie, Noreen, Bernie and the late Charlie who died in infancy R.I.P. Brother of Martin, Tom, John, Edward, Annie, Margaret, Brigid and the late Charlie, Bernard, Ellen, Mary and Kate R.I.P. Pat’s remains will arrive at his late residence for 12 noon on Saturday 17th January. Removal for a 7pm reception to Church of the Holy Family, Coalisland on Sunday 18th January. Requiem mass on Monday 19th January at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Mary and St Joseph’s cemetery, Brackaville. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law and large family circle. St Padre Pio pray for him.

Morgan (Brackaville, Coalisland) 15th January 2026. Suddenly at home, Mary, Patricia RIP, beloved daughter of the late Maureen and Jim RIP, dear sister of the late Ann, Shirley and Desmond RIP. Mary will be reposing in the funeral home of M Dorman and Son, 47, Loughview Road, Coalisland BT71 4LG on Saturday and Sunday, with wake times from 3pm until 6pm each day. Removal on Monday morning 19th January from the funeral premises to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for Mary’s Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her nephews, nieces, cousins, entire family circle and her many friends. Our Lady pray for her.

Ryan (née McLaughlin) (Moortown) 16th January 2026. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Philomena (Mena), dearly beloved wife of the late Michael and much-loved mother of Anne, Bernie, John, Damien, Mairead, Marian, Loretta and Martin. Predeceased by her late parents Jane and Patrick McLaughlin (Cargin) and her late brothers and sisters. Funeral from her home 12 Tobin Park, BT80 0JL at 1.15pm for 1.30pm Requiem Mass in The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown on Sunday 18th January. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Webcam (link below). St Martin and Our Lady pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. Philomena’s Wake will commence on Friday from 7pm to 10pm and on Saturday from 12noon to 10pm. Family time only on Sunday please. Could everyone attending the Wake please park at the car park at The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown which is a short walk from the family home.

Darcy (Tattyreagh) 15th January 2026 Jim peacefully at home. Husband of the late Grace. Devoted father to Ryain, Eóin and Fergal. Son of the late Rose and Hugh RIP. Brother of Dominic, Martin, Mickey, Brian, Johnny, Con, Kate and the late Bridie, Hughie, Pat, Tommy and baby Francis RIP. Remains reposing at his late residence 16 Oldfort Road from 5:30pm today Friday 16th January and from 11am tomorrow Saturday 17th January 2026. Requiem mass Sunday 18th January 2026 at 10am in St. Malachy’s Church, Seskinore followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu of flowers if so desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors, 27 Market Street, Omagh. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, brothers, sister, grandchildren Georgina, Beth, Edan, Odhan, Padraig, Dearbhla, Daniel, Darren and Evie, great-grandchild Beau, extended family and friends.