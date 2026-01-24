Today’s death notices – Saturday, January 25

Martin – 23rd January 2026. Peacefully in hospital. Mervyn John. Formally of Arleston Road, Omagh. Beloved partner of the late Rene Lingwood and dear father of Paul (Fiona) and Lisa (Alvin Martin). Loving Grandfather of Abbie and Aidan. House strictly private with family and friends welcome to call at Pollocks Rest Room 155 Doogary Road, Omagh. BT790HF. Sunday 25th from 5pm to 8pm. His funeral will be held in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan Monday 26th January at 1pm. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for Chest, Heart and Stroke payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Kilgore, Robert James Warnock died January 22nd 2026 suddenly but peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Robert, formerly of 91, Ballyheather Road, Ballymagorry, Strabane was a much loved husband of the late Winnie and loving father of Carol and John. Dearest father-in-law of Jacqui and the late Stephen and beloved granda of Rachael, John (and their spouses Brian and Muireann) Jordon, Annie and Cassie. Greatly loved great-granda of Eli, Ada, Oisin, Ailbha, Seth, Niamh and Mya, dear brother of David. Service of Thanksgiving for his life in D. & R. Hay & Sons, Funeral Home, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Sunday 25th January at 2.30pm followed by burial in Leckpatrick Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only and donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to either) Chest Heart & Stroke or Foyle Search and Rescue, c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, (above address) email address would be appreciated for receipts. Everyone is welcome to call at the Funeral Home on Saturday from 2.00pm until 4.00pm and from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. Very deeply regretted and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. “Peace is yours, memories ours”

The death has taken place January 23rd 2026 at her home of Cecelia Mc Menamin (née Mc Colgan) 126 Camus Road, Douglas Bridge. Beloved wife of the late Thomas, much loved mother of Tommy, Jim, John, Marie, Paddy, Kate and the late Liz, dearly loved grandmother of twenty eight grandchildren and four deceased grandchildren, loving great grandmother of thirty two great grandchildren, ten great great grandchildren and sister of Mena and the late Frank, Patrick, James, May, Betty, Bridget and Ellen. Reposing at her home on Friday (January 23rd) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (January 25th) at 10.50a.m. for Funeral Mass in the Oratory of Mary Mother of God, Newtownstewart at 11.30a.m. Interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Road Victims Support NI/Donegal (RVSNID) c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Shuttle bus service in operation from Douglas Bridge to Wake House

The sudden death has taken place January 14th 2026 in Fuerteventura, Spain of Ann Mc Colgan (née Mc Gurn) 4 St Marys Place, Strabane. Beloved wife of Enda, much loved mother of Laura (Patrick), Edward (Lavina), Sean and Aine (Richard), dearly loved grandmother of Reece, Niamh, Ronan, Cara, Conor, Aiobheann, Sean and Oisin, great grandmother of Kelsee and sister of Michael, David and Noeleen. Reposing at her home on Saturday (January 24th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (January 26th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

O’DONNELL, Stephen William Edgar peacefully at Sandville Care Home, Coalisland, Stephen William Edgar, 13 Richmond Park, Ballygawley. Loving son of Nora and Eddie. Funeral service in Errigle Keerogue Church, Ballynasaggart on Saturday 24th January 2026 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Stephen’s memory payable to Errigle Keerogue Church, Ballynasaggart c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missing and lovingly remembered by his mum, dad and the wider family circle. “Gone but not forgotten”