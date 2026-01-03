Today’s death notices – Saturday, January 3

Patrick “Patsy” Breen, suddenly 1st January 2026, late of 54 Junction Road, Drumsonnis, Trillick, BT783RN. Loving husband of Vera, predeceased by his son Éamonn and beloved father of Pádraic (Anita), Sharon Keown (Paul), Dermot, Aileen Brese (Allan), Carmel McGurn (John). Dear brother of the late Mary (RIP) & Rose (RIP). Cherished grandad of Cormac, Maria, Killian, Dáire, Colm, Aoife, Órlaith, Conaill, Ciara, Charlie, Erin, Katie & Thomas. Patsy is deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by all his loving family, extended family circle, friends and neighbours. Patsy will repose at his late residence from 12–9pm on Saturday 3rd January 2026. Please note parking is limited at the family home; a shuttle service will be available from Kilskeery Hall. Funeral mass for Patsy will take place on Sunday 4th January at 11am at St Macartan’s Church, Trillick, followed by burial in Magheralough Graveyard. Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam. Family flowers only please. Patsy, “Eternal life in heaven is the gift of Gods love for you.”

Booth – January 1st 2026 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, George Brian Chard, dearly loved Husband of the late Gladys, 24 Kilcronagh Road, Cookstown, cherished Father of Deborah and Alastair, a much loved Father-in-Law of Anthony and Sonia, much adored and proud Grandad of Anton, Julie and Genevieve, a loving and thought of Great Grandad of Imogen Bleu, loving Friend to Giselle, Ethan, Talitha and Malik, precious Son of the late George Hickson and Anne Booth and dearest, ever loving Brother of Patrick and the late Deirdre (Cochrane) and John. All welcome at his home on Saturday (January 3rd) from 11:00am – 9:00pm and Sunday (January 4th) from 11:00am – 8:00pm. Funeral will take place from his home on Monday, January 5th at 10:30am to Derryloran Parish Church for a Service of Thanksgiving for Brian’s Life at 11:00am. Cremation will take place at Roselawn Crematorium on Thursday, January 8th at 5:20pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Ballinderry Rivers Trust and Samaritans, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved and remembered by his sorrowing Family and all his Friends. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear”.

Graham (3 Rathmore, Cookstown, BT808JD), John, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, January 1st 2026 R.I.P., loving husband of the late Theresa (R.I.P), devoted father of Kathleen (McCullagh), Margaret (Loughran), Bernard, Elizabeth (Gallagher), Mary (McCrory) and the late Harry (R.I.P), also father-in-law of Frankie, Gerard, Sandra, Jackie, Neshie and the late Jimmy (R.I.P). Precious grandfather of Martin, Sean, Michelle, Elaina, Danielle, Laura, John Thomas, Mary, James, Noeleen, Courtney Rose, Conor, Roisin and Nathan, also the late Mary Bernadette (R.I.P), and great-grandfather of Ollie, Caela, Roán, TJ, Daithí, Méabh, Maddie, Frankie and Dylan. Youngest of seventeen siblings (all deceased), cherished younger brother of his 16 predeceased brothers and sisters. John’s remains will repose at his family home for a wake today Friday (January 2nd) from 7pm–10:00pm and on Saturday (January 3rd) from 10:00am–10:00pm. St. Martin pray for him. Funeral from there on Sunday (January 4th) 2026 at 12:40pm going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 1:15pm Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. John’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his son, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle.

MURPHY – 1st January 2026 suddenly at his home, Rossnareen Road, Trillick, Raymond John, devoted husband of Adele; dearly loved father of Steven (Tammy), Andrew (Charlene), and Niall (Stacey). A much-loved grandfather of Willow, Amelia, Molly, Ava and William, and a dear brother of Dwina and Thelma. House strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Saturday 3rd January between 6.00pm and 8.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Raymond will take place in Kilskerry Parish Church on Sunday 4th January at 2.30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest Heart and Stroke. Cheques should be made payable to NI Chest Heart and Stroke, sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Raymond will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Talbot (née Bradley) – January 2nd 2026 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Emma, dearly loved partner of Davy, 60 Ballinderry Bridge Road, Coagh, beloved sister of the late Robert, Tilly, Margaret, Alex and William, and a loving aunt and great-aunt. Wake and funeral details to follow. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her sorrowing partner, nephews, nieces and the entire family circle.

Leahy (née Dorrity) (Stewartstown) 31st December 2025, peacefully in hospital with her family, Anne R.I.P., beloved wife of the late Stephen R.I.P., much loved mother of Tim and Orlagh, cherished grandmother to Saoirse, great-grandmother to Caoimhe, loving daughter of the late Daniel and Margaret R.I.P. and dear sister to Eamonn and the late Terry, Gabriel, Joe, Patsy, Eleanor and Peggy R.I.P. Anne will be reposing in the funeral home of M. Dorman and Son, 47 Loughview Road, Coalisland BT71 4LG on Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th January, wake times from 3pm until 5pm each day. Removal on Monday 5th January to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Stewartstown for Requiem Mass at 11am, interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, son, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, brother, Saoirse’s partner Peter, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

McCabe (107 Edendoit Road, Pomeroy, BT70 2RG), Shea, tragically, December 26th 2025, beloved son of Gerard and the late Bridie (R.I.P), loving brother of Alana, Stacey (McDermott), Andrea and the late Jason (R.I.P), devoted father of Cahán and loving partner of Aislinn, cherished brother-in-law of Sean, precious uncle of Gareth, Courtney, Kyran, Céilidh, Kelsey, Sean Óg, Fiónn and Bréa, grandson of the late Charles and Mona McCabe and Michael and Patricia Mills (R.I.P). St. Martin pray for him. Shea’s remains will repose at his family home for a wake on Friday (January 2nd) 2025 from 6pm. Funeral from there on Saturday (January 3rd) at 11:20am going to Church of the Assumption, Pomeroy for 12:00 noon Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Shea’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-assumption. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his father, sisters, son, partner, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, aunts, uncles, cousin, friends and his wider family circle.

The death has taken place January 1st 2026 at her home of Bridie Porter (née Ward), 6 Ulster Cottages, Glebe, Sion Mills, beloved wife of Brian, much loved mother of Brendan, Fiona, Cathal, Cherie, Brian, Ashlene and the late baby Mark, and sister of Patrick, Charlie and the late John, Tommy and Mary. Reposing at her home on Friday (January 2nd) from 3p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (January 4th) at 12.45p.m. for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 1.30p.m., interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, fifteen grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brothers and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. TO 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Dorman (née Mc Sloy) (Aughamullan) 1st January 2026, peacefully at home, Eilish R.I.P., beloved wife of Seamus, much loved mother of Neal and Patricia (Mc Cann), cherished sister of Michael and Colette (Campbell), dearest daughter of the late Neal and Margaret R.I.P., and darling grandmother of Jaiden (Dorman) and Doíreann, Daíthi and Darcie (Mc Cann). Removal on Saturday (3rd January) from Eilish’s late residence, 69 Coole Road, BT71 5DP, to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Brocagh for Requiem Mass at 11am, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, son, grandchildren, brother, sister, sister-in-law Ann (Mc Sloy), son-in-law Peter (Mc Cann), Neal’s partner Shannon (Murphy), nephews, nieces, the entire extended Dorman and Mc Sloy family circles, friends and neighbours. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul and Our Lady of the Holy Rosary pray for her.

MORAN (née Bryans) – 31st December 2025, suddenly but peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, late of Three Rivers Residential Home, Omagh, and formerly Tullyavey Road, Ballinamallard. Mary Frances (May), devoted wife of the late William; dearly loved mother of Liane (Raymond) and Brian (Rae), a much-loved grandmother of Wendy (John), David (Ailsa), Gary (Emma) and Paul, and a great-grandmother of Samuel, Isaac, Jacob and Jonah, and a dear sister of Emma. Family homes strictly private, please. Friends and neighbours are welcome to call and meet the family at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES, on Saturday 3rd January between 2.00pm and 4.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of May will take place in Trory Parish Church on Sunday 4th January at 2.30pm, followed by a private burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Trory Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Trory Parish Church and sent to W. T. Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. May will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”