Today’s death notices – Saturday, March 7

Rafferty, Tony, late of Philadelphia and formerly of Aughafad, Fintona, Co Tyrone, died peacefully in Philadelphia on Saturday 28th February 2026. Beloved son of the late Francis and Bridie, cherished brother of Irene McGinley, Kieran, Colette Rodgers, Monica McGinn, Frances Kelly and Siobhan. Loving and devoted uncle to his nephews and nieces. Tony will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 2pm until 9pm on Sunday 8th March 2026. Tony will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.30am on Monday 9th March 2026 for 11am Requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Tony will travel from the Carnalea Road, and along Main Street and the Tattymoyle Road to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sisters, brother, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

VANCE, (née KERR), MARCH 6th 2026 JENNIFER CORDELIA ANITA. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her late home, 89 Tamlaght Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of Peter, devoted mother of Neil and Adam. A dear sister of Sylvia, Desmond and Brendan. A much loved sister-in-law, aunt and friend. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Sunday from 3-7pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jennifer will be held in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Dromore on Monday at 12.30pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Care for Cancer. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Beautiful Memories”.

BEATTIE, MARCH 6th 2026 DAVID. Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Omagh Hospital and late of 96 Gillygooley Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of Sharon. Devoted father of Lorraine and John and dear brother of Jim (Nicki) and John. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 5-8pm. House & Funeral strictly private at David’s request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to North West Cancer Centre and Palliative Care Omagh Hospital. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “At Rest”.

Potter, Sultin, 5th March 2026, Joseph (Gerry), RIP. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved Son of the late Joe and Maggie (RIP). Loving Husband of Claire (Beggs). Much loved father of Geraldine (Mark), Gerard (Fiona), Michelle (Brendan), Barry (Pamela), Conor and Emmet. Cherished grandfather of Rosemary, Odhran, Gavin, Bree, Thomas, Ryan, Eimear, Eimile, Isabel, Lucy, and great grandfather of Lana. Gerry’s remains will repose at his late residence, 188 Camlough Rd, with wake from 2pm on Friday 6th March 2026 until removal on Sunday 8th at 12.30pm to St. Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Creggan for 1pm requiem mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Shuttle bus from Evishtrask school and McAleer’s quarry. Close friends and family only on morning of funeral please. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his Sorrowing wife, loving sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and wide family Circle. Sweet Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul. Funeral Arrangements to follow. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Chest Heath and Stroke and Dementia Care.

IRWIN (nee Andrews) – 5th March 2026, peacefully at Nightingale Care Home in her 101st year, Anna Elizabeth, late of 3 Ranfurly Avenue, Dungannon. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jack, loving mother of Aubrey, mother-in-law of Irena, much loved grandmother of Austen (Claire), Alistair (Leah) and Amy (Liam), great-grandmother of Phoebe and Zoe, and dear sister of the late Alice (Allen). Close friends and neighbours welcome at her late residence on Friday 6th between 5pm & 8pm. Funeral service in Clonfeacle Parish Church, Benburb, on Saturday 7th at 2pm, followed by a private family interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired payable to Macular Society c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be remembered with love by her family and friends. “A wonderful woman.”