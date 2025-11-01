Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 1

Quinn, 30th October 2025, Fr Frank, Rosminian Missionary Priest, formerly Ardboe, died peacefully in Ashbrook Care Home surrounded by his family. Son of the late Frank and Ellen R.I.P. Brother of Eileen (McClean) R.I.P., Cathal, Sr Grace, Anna Maria (O’Neill), Gretta (McCusker), Dolores (Brooks), Pauline (Campbell), Ina (O’Boyle) and the late Matt R.I.P. Brother-in-law to Mark, Patsy, Cyril, Mary Jo and the late Michael, Paula, Malachy and Neal R.I.P. Reposing at his sister’s home, 6 Westland Drive, Cookstown BT80 8BS, on Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm until 8 pm. Funeral from there Monday leaving at 11.30 am for 12 pm Requiem Mass in Holy Trinity Church followed by interment in Mullinahoe Cemetery, Ardboe. Mass can be viewed via the web at https://cookstownparish.com. Fr Frank will be sadly missed by his brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and wider family circle. On his soul, sweet Jesus, have mercy.

The death has taken place on October 31st 2025 at Culmore Manor of Rosaleen McCullagh, 112 Lower Main Street, Strabane. Beloved daughter of the late Margaret and John McCullagh, much-loved sister of Mary, Pat, and the late Gretta and Kathleen, and a dearly loved aunt. Reposing at her niece Joanne McGrath’s home, 60 Ballycolman Avenue, Strabane, on Friday (October 31st) from 5.30 p.m. Funeral leaving her niece’s home on Sunday (November 2nd) at 10.30 a.m. for Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 11 a.m., with interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sister, nieces, nephews, and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 9 p.m. to 11 a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the parish webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane.

Loughran (Cookstown and formerly of 325 Drum Road, Kildress), Damian, suddenly, October 30th 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved son of Maureen and the late John Francis (R.I.P), cherished father of Ethan and Niadh, and partner of Lorraine. St. Padre Pio pray for him. Damian’s remains will repose at his mother’s home (29 Jubilee Park, Cookstown, BT80 8LJ) for a wake on Saturday (November 1st) and Sunday (November 2nd) from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Funeral from there on Monday (November 3rd) going to the Church of St. Mary’s, Dunamore for 11:30 a.m. Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Damian’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below: https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-marys-church-6. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing mother, children, partner Lorraine, Danny, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle.

GEDDIS – 29th October 2025, peacefully at Collegelands Nursing Home, David, late of ‘The Barn’, Dreemore Road, Grange, Dungannon. Dearly loved husband of the late Lyn (née Patton), loving father of Patrick and father-in-law of Adele, much-loved grandpa of Eve, Holly, Robyn, and Katie, also a dear brother of Peter and brother-in-law of Judith. House closed. Funeral Service in The Cathedral Church of Saint Patrick, Armagh, on Saturday 1st November at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, payable by cheque to Parkinson’s NI, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be remembered and loved by his family and wider family circle. “In life he lived for those he loved, and those he loved remember.”