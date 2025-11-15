Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 15

HUMPHREY, (née RANKIN), November 14th, 2025 MARTHA ELIZABETH (LILY) Peacefully at Parkview Nursing Home, Castlederg and late of 3 Coolaghy Road, Ardstraw. Dearly beloved wife of the late William. Devoted mother of Betty and loving mother-in-law of David. A much-loved grandmother of Cheryl and Kerry (Andrew). Great-grandmother of Alistair, Jordan, Zoey, Stacey, Amy, Philip, Mia and Great-Great grandmother of Kolby. A dear sister of Letty and the late Jack, Charlie and Noelle. Everyone is welcome to call at her late residence on Friday evening (Today) from 6-9pm and Saturday from 10am-10pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Lily will be held in Drumclamph Parish Church on Sunday at 2:30pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Parkview Patient Comfort Fund Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, County Tyrone, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Always in our hearts”

Devlin, Creggan, Co.Tyrone, 13th November 2025, Raymond Patrick, RIP Peacefully in the care of his family, after a short illness. Father to Paula McKeown, John, Sharon Hughes, Raymond and Catherine Hagan. Loving granda. Much loved brother and uncle. Remains will be reposing at his late residence 173 Creggan Rd, Carrickmore BT79 9BN, from 10am Friday 14th until 9pm on Saturday 15th. (Parking available at neighbour’s houses on either side.) Funeral to St. Colmcilles Church on Sunday 16th November for 11.30 am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard. (House private on morning of funeral, please.) Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his children, their spouses, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, in laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and many friends. Mary Queen of the Gael pray for him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh hanam

The death has taken place November 13th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Ann Quinn (née Duffy) 141 Belldoo, Strabane. Much loved wife of Manus, dearly loved mother of Shane, Ryan, Shannen and Eva, devoted grandmother of Olivia, cherished daughter of Maureen and the late Frank Duffy and beloved sister of John, P.J., Paul, Finola, Declan and Damien. Reposing at her home on Friday (November 14th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (November 16th) at 12.45p.m. for Funeral Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 1.30p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughters, granddaughter, mum, brothers, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McCormick (née McCullagh) (Cookstown) 14th November 2025 Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Peggy, dearly beloved wife of the late Alex and much-loved mother of Martin, Ann, Tony, Jacqueline, Michael and cherished sister of the late Francis Joseph and Mick R.I.P. Peggy’s remains will arrive at Holy Trinity Church Cookstown at 7pm on Saturday 15th November. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday 16th November at 1.30pm. Funeral Mass will be streamed via Church Webcam (link below). House strictly private please. Our Lady of Knock pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. https://cookstownparish.com/live-stream/

BUTLER, (née OGILBY), NOVEMBER 13th, 2025 LILA ELIZABETH Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at South West Acute Hospital and late of 77 McClay Park, Hospital Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of Bill, devoted mother of Michelle, Andrea, Sharleen and the late Haldane. A cherished nana of Estelle, Megan, Emma, Joshua, Davina, Jessica, Miya and Rose. Great-nana of Dora-Rose, Toban, Zeke and Lyla. A much loved mother-in-law and dear sister to her 12 siblings. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Lila will be held in St Columba’s Parish Church on Saturday at 1.00pm followed by committal in Lislimnaghan Parish Church Graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to St Columba’s Parish Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, County Tyrone, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die”

Mc Bride Omagh 12th November 2025 John, Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Partner to Margaret. Son of the late Patrick and Matilda RIP. Brother of James RIP. Maggie (Ian RIP), Mary RIP. (Gerry), Kate RIP. (Eugene), Barney, Michael RIP. Martin (Maria), and Raymond (Madline). Step Dad to Danny (Sian), Paul (Mags), along with six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. John is reposing at his home Lislap Cottages Omagh BT79 7UG from this evening until removal on Saturday morning at 9.15am for 10 am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher with Interment in Knockmoyle Cemetery afterwards. On His Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy.

Devine, Hannah Peacefully at home, (65, Tievenny Road, Victoria Bridge, Strabane, BT82 9LP), surrounded by her loving family, 13th November 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Owen, much loved mother of Martin (Edel), Louise (Eamon), Stephen (Mary) and Karen (Eugene), loving sister of Mary, Katie, Louisa, Tommy, and the late Jim, Barney and baby Thomas, cherished daughter of the late Jim and Bella. Reposing at the family home on Friday 14th November from 12 noon. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 16th November at 12 noon for Requiem Mass at 12.30 p.m. in St. Francis Of Assisi Church, Drumnabey. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, brother and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

FARMER – November 13th, 2025, peacefully at hospital Stanley, Lisburn and formerly Dyan Road, Caledon, dearly loved husband of the late Norma, much loved dad of Nicola (Gareth) and Garry, devoted granda of Abbie and Grace and dear brother of Colin, Harry and the late Flo, Jim and Bob. Funeral Service on Monday 17th November 2025 in Lambeg Parish Church at 2.00 pm followed by a private committal. HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Lambeg Parish Church, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his Family and all the Family circle. “With Christ which is far better”.