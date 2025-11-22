Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 22

Gormley (née Mc Hugh) (Mountfield) Anne, peacefully November 20th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Kevin and devoted mother of Noel and Kerry (Seamus). Cherished granny of Aoife. Daughter of the late Paddy and Bridget R.I.P. Anne’s remains will repose at her late residence, 13 Mullan Park on Saturday (November 22nd) and Sunday (November 23rd) from 12noon – 9pm. Funeral from there on Monday November 24th at 10.30am going to Corpus Christi Church Mountfield for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK c/o the family.

Rankin, Pauline Elizabeth (Nee Calderwood): 21st November 2025, peacefully at home 109 Dunnalong Road, Bready. Beloved wife of the late Louie and loving mother of Anne, Joy, William, Geoffrey, Karl and Jennifer. A dear mother-in-law and devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Sister of Wilma and the late Margaret and Jimmy. A service of Thanksgiving in Bready Reformed Presbyterian Church on Monday 24th November at 1.30pm following a private burial. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Bready Reformed Presbyterian Church c/o 26 Laurel Park, Londonderry BT47 5PL or Magheramason Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Leslie Hamilton, 12 Keery Park, Magheramason BT47 2TD. Family and Friends welcome to the family home from 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Absent from the body, present with the Lord.

Devlin, James (Blythe Vale, London and formerly of Dungannon) Died suddenly on 12th November 2025. Loving father of Kieran, Freddie and Amy, beloved son of Paddy and May and dearly loved brother of Patrick (Celine), Marie (Derek), Margaret (Robert), Breda (Aidan), Gerard (Ann Marie) and Anthony (Laura). Funeral and wake arrangements later. Sadly missed by his nephews and nieces and entire family circle.

Hunter, November 18, 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Desmond (Des) William, 12 Millburn Park, Cookstown, beloved son of the late Joseph and Rose Hunter, loving dad of Adam (Jazz) and Steven and dearest brother of John (Phyllis) and the late Yvonne. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, 26 November, 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in the Funeral Home on Thursday, 27 November at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s U.K. Northern Ireland c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold, you left the sweetest memories this world could ever hold.

McDonald Joseph (Joe) November 20th 2025 Peacefully at Woodmount Nursing Home, Strabane (formerly of 103 Berryhill Road, Artigarvan in his 98th year) dearly beloved husband of the late Margaret, loving son of the late William and Catherine. Funeral leaving D & R Hay & Sons, Funeral Home 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ on Sunday 23rd November at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Donemana Presbyterian Church at 1.30pm, burial afterwards in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable) to Donemana Presbyterian Church c/o Ruth Hay, Funeral Director (above address) email address would be appreciated for receipts. Everyone is welcome to call at the Funeral Home on Saturday 22nd November from 2.00pm until 4.00pm and evening from 6.00pm until 8.00pm. “Forever with the Lord”.

Glasgow (née Dunlop) November 19, 2025, (peacefully), Jeanie Elizabeth (Jean), 7 McKinney Park, Cookstown, beloved wife of the late Samuel George, loving mum of Ruth, William, Stephen, Pauline and Philip, a dearly loved mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother and treasured sister of Margaret and the late James and Stuart. House strictly private. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Friday, 21 November 6.00pm – 8.00pm. Funeral service in Cookstown Elim Church on Saturday, 22 November at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Cookstown Elim Church c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. “At home with the Lord.”

MOORE (nee Ewing) 19th November 2025 – suddenly at hospital, Eileen, dearly loved wife of Norman, 79 Killymeal Road, Dungannon. Loving mother of Jonathan, Lynda, David and mother-in-law of Matthew and Noelia. Family and friends welcome at the family home. Funeral Service in Errigle Keerogue Parish Church, Ballynasaggart, on Saturday 22nd November at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Dementia NI c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by her husband, sons, daughter, and also Liam, Paige and Julia. ‘To know her was to love her.’

Collins (née Mc Ginn) 20th November 2025. Monica R.I.P. Peacefully in South West Acute Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Desi. Loving mother of Una, Kathy and Stephen (Erin); cherished daughter of Dessy and the late Fran Mc Ginn. Treasured nanny to Clara. Loving sister of Dolores, Anita, Rosemary, Conor, Ursula and the late Donna R.I.P. Reposing at her son’s address 7 Homlely Demesne, Omagh BT79 0FZ today Thursday from 7.00pm to 9.00pm and on Friday from 12 noon to 9pm. Funeral Service in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, Saturday 22nd at 10.00am followed by private cremation. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Pulmonary Fibrosis NI c/o Maguires Funeral Services. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, son, daughter-in-law, granddaughter, father, brother, sisters and entire family circle. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy.