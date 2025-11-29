Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 29

The death has taken place November 28th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Rosaleen Mc Laughlin (née Mc Brearty), 190 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Hollyhill, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Hugo, much loved mother of Simon, Michelle, Paula and John and sister of Joe, May, Isobel, Bernadette and the late Paddy and Jim. Reposing at her daughter Paula Stewart`s home, 30 Ashbrook, Strabane on Friday (November 28th) from 7p.m. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home on Sunday (November 30th) at 12.15p.m. for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 1p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brother, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McSPARRON, Joseph (Joe) Ferguson, November 28th 2025 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family in his 71st year) much loved husband and best friend to Sandra, devoted dad of Jason, Mark, Clive and Simon, loving father-in-law of Elaine, Emma and Sarah, adored granda of Jonah, Dara, Alfie, Jack and Roma, dearest brother of Ella, John, Nan, Beth, Matthew, Cecil, Ivan and the late David, a dear brother-in-law and uncle. Funeral leaving his late home 8, Liscurry Park, Artigarvan, on Monday 1st December, at 1.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in Leckpatrick Parish Church at 2.00pm burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only in lieu if desired (cheques made payable to W.H & S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital (Ward 50) c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ Everyone is welcome to call at the family home on Saturday and Sunday from 11.00am until 9.00pm Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by the entire family circle “One of Life’s true gentlemen” “Peace is yours, memories ours”

The death has taken place November 28th 2025 at Woodmount Nursing Home of Gerry Mc Elwee – 15 Nancys Lane, Strabane. Beloved son of the late Alice and Gerry Mc Elwee and much loved brother of Seamus, Hugh, Geraldine, Perpetua, Angela, Loretto, Adrian and the late Bernadette and baby Brian. Reposing at his home on Friday (November 28th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving his home on (November 30th) at 10a.m. for Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane at 10.30a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 12 noon. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick

Kelly Kevin, Fintona, Co Tyrone, (formerly of 97 Carryglass Road, Trillick, BT78 3PU) died peacefully on Thursday 27th November 2025 in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Michael & Maisie. Cherished brother of Sean (Irene), Maureen Magee (late Eddie), Philip (late Betty) and Bernadette (late Seamus). Loving and devoted uncle to his 13 nephews and nieces. Kevin will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 5pm until 9.00pm on Friday 28th November 2025 and from 1pm until 8.30pm on Saturday 29th November 2025. Kevin will leave his late residence at 10.45am on Sunday 30th November 2025 for 11.30am requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Kevin will travel from the Carryglass Road, and along the Rahoney Road, Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church at 11.10am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, sister in-law, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

COONEY, ROSALEEN, 27th November 2025, late of Mullaghmore Road, Donaghmore, peacefully in the Nightingale Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Brendan, adored mother of Kieran, Julian, Darren and the late Lorraine (RIP). Cherished grandmother of Tasmine, Dean, Jordan, Anna, Matthew, James and Kate. Reposing at her family home until removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore. Interment after in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. House strictly private. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing family.

Cooke (nee Young). – 26th November 2025. Peacefully surrounded by her family. Dorothy (Dolly) Late of Townview Ave. South. Beloved wife of the late Sammy and precious mother of Frances (The late Ian Monteith). Treasured Granny of Alison (Sam) and Donna. Much loved Great Granny of Carter and Cade and dear sister of Fran. House strictly private with family and friends welcome to call at Pollocks Rest Room, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh. BT790HF Friday 28th from 5pm to 8pm. There will be a private family funeral followed by a committal service in Badoney Presbyterian Churchyard (41 Droit Rd, Newtownstewart, Omagh BT78 4DS) Saturday 29th November at 2pm. Family flowers only please with donations for R.N.L.I payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle

Devlin, James (Blythe Vale, London and formerly of Dungannon) Died suddenly on 11th November 2025. Loving father of Kieran, Freddie and Amy, beloved son of Paddy and May and dearly loved brother of Patrick (Celine), Marie (Derek), Margaret (Robert), Breda (Aidan), Gerard (Ann Marie) and Anthony (Laura). James’ remains are reposing in his parents home, 7 Dalriada Park, on Friday from 2pm to 9pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon with burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. House private on the morning of funeral please. Sadly missed by his nephews and nieces and entire family circle and friends at home and in London.

HETHERINGTON, Marina 27th November 2025 Peacefully at her residence Marina in her 91st year, 29 Fairfield Estate, Dungannon. Loving wife of the late George, devoted mother of Karen, David, Steven, Raymond, Melvin and Cheryl, mother-in-law of Linda, Sonya, Lesley-Ann, Jonathan and the late Charlie, much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Funeral service in Dungannon Presbyterian Church at 1 p.m. on Saturday 29th November 2025, followed by interment in Cottage Quinn Cemetery, Dungannon. House private, family and friends welcome on Thursday 27th November and Friday 28th November between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Marina’s memory payable to Dungannon Presbyterian Church C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “Your restless days are over: your sleepless nights are passed, God put his arms around you and gave you peace at last”