Today’s death notices – Saturday, November 8

McVeigh Patricia, 42 Derrylatinee, Brantry. November 7th 2025, peacefully. Much loved wife of the late Peter RIP. Dear mother of Maureen Mallon (John), Teresa, Martin (Brenda), Paddy (Ann) and Brigid Hughes (Declan). Grandmother of Ryan, Sarah, Ciara, Aidan, Peter, Conor, Gemma, Emma, Jack, Eimear, Niamh, Leona and Katie. Great grandmother to Emily Rose, Ronan and Cliona. Dear sister to the late Kathleen (McGlone), Sheila (Bowman), Maureen (McKenna) and Tom RIP and dear sister-in-law to the late James McVeigh RIP. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Sunday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Eglish. Interment afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

Speirs – November 7th 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Emma Rachel, dearly loved Daughter of May and the late Irwin, 81 Church Street, Cookstown, much loved Sister of Jennifer and Sarah, a dear Sister-in-Law of Simon and James, adored Aunt of Will, Eva and Maisie and a beloved Niece and Cousin. House private. All welcome at D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Sunday evening (November 9th) from 7:00pm – 8:30pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Emma’s Life will take place in D. Watters Funeral Home, Tobermore on Monday, November 10th at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery (at 2:15pm approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Woodland House, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Forever loved and sadly missed by her sorrowing Mother, Sisters and the entire Family Circle.

The death has taken place November 7th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Jim Mc Fadden, 3 Tulach na Greine, Derry Road, Strabane and formerly of Creeslough. Beloved husband of Patricia, much loved father of Gerard, Seamus, Mary, Patricia, Paul, Nuala, Rory and Maeve, and brother of Sadie, Aggie, Martha, Eileen, Cash, Margaret, Brendan and the late John, Tommy, Grainne, Packie, Gerard and Mary. Reposing at his home on Saturday (November 8th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Monday (November 10th) at 11.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick.

KNOX, November 6th, 2025 ROBERT (HARRY) Peacefully at Omagh Hospital and late of 6 Knocksilla Grove, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late Agnes. A devoted father of Colin (Wendy) and Victoria (Keith). A much-loved granda of Spencer and Scarlett. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 6-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Harry will be held in Trinity Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2.00pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research (in memory of his late wife Agnes) made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

STEWART, George Alexander Stewart – November 6th 2025 (suddenly at work) George Alexander, 24 Killymuck Road, Coagh, Cookstown, dearly loved Son of George M.J. and the late Maureen, much loved Brother of Lesley (David) and Pamela (David) and dearest Uncle of Jonnie (Emma), Stewart, Erica, Max and Carly. All welcome at the Family home on Saturday, November 8th from 2:00pm to 9:00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for George’s Life will take place in St. John’s Parish Church, Ballinderry on Sunday, November 9th at 2:30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his sorrowing Dad, Sisters and the entire Family Circle.

Shepherd (née Gray) November 5, 2025, (suddenly), Alison, 4 The Ash, Cookstown, loving and adored mum of Laura (Jonny), beloved wife of the late Peter (QGM), treasured daughter of Dorothy and the late Willie, dearly loved sister of Gordon (Lorraine), Carolyn (Tim) and Stephen (Leanne), dear sister-in-law of Philip (Heather) and Michael and much loved aunt of Darren (Claire), Ryan (Faye), Finn and Rory. Family and friends welcome at her mum’s home, 68 Coolreaghs Road, Cookstown Friday (7th) – Wednesday (12th) 1.00pm – 6.00pm. A service of thanksgiving for Alison’s life will take place in Derryloran Parish Church on Friday, 14 November at 2.00pm, preceded by a private cremation. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Lissan House Trust c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Peace, perfect peace.