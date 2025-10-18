Today’s death notices – Saturday, October 18

Kelly, Denise (nee McMullan, Donaghmore). Dearly beloved wife of Roger, dear mother of Chris and Ronan and grandmother of Tadhg and Gus. Much loved daughter of Sheila and the late Francis and dear sister of Peter, Mark and the late Brian RIP. Reposing at the funeral home of Benedict Martin & Son Charlemont, Moy BT71 7HQ until removal on Monday at 1pm to Lakeland’s Crematorium, Cavan for 2.30pm Cremation. Wakes times 2pm – 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

DEVLIN (Blackwatertown) 17th October 2025, peacefully at Collegelands Nursing Home, Adrienne R.I.P., 51 Lisbofin Road, BT71 7JH. Beloved wife of Barry, dear mother of Louise, daughter of the late Billy and Patricia R.I.P., and sister of Joe and the late Jim R.I.P. Adrienne’s remains will be reposing in Benedict J. Martin Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy, BT71 7HQ, today from 5pm until 9pm. Removal tomorrow, Saturday, at 1pm to her residence, where she will be reposing from 2pm until 8pm. Adrienne’s remains will be removed from her home on Sunday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Jarlath’s Church, Clonfeacle. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her husband, daughter, brother and entire family circle. On her soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

Nugent, Kathleen (Kay) Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 16th October 2025 R.I.P. Dearly loved wife of Seamus, a much loved mother to Thomas (Michelle), Mary (Conor) and Joan (Rachael), grandmother to Ava, Hannah, Marcus, Grace, Oisín and Cian. Reposing at the family home (68A, Dunteige Road, Omagh BT78 5PE) from 6 p.m. today, Friday 17th October. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 19th October at 1.20 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Dregish. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Knockmoyle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to North West Cancer Unit, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o any family member. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 11 P.M. TO 11 A.M. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. St. Pio, pray for her.

The death has taken place October 16th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Andrew Foley, Omagh and formerly of 72 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane. Dearly loved son of Frances and the late Eamon and much loved brother of Eamon Jnr., Simon, Joanne, Conor and Ciaran. Reposing at the family home, 72 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane on Friday (October 17th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving the family home on Sunday (October 19th) at 1.15p.m. for Funeral Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 2p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mum, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Regina (Gina) Larmour (nee Conlan) who died peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital on 14th October 2025. Her remains are reposing at Michael Dormans Funeral Home, Loughview Gardens Coalisland on Friday 17th October from 4pm – 9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday 18th October to St Brigids Church Brocagh, Mountjoy Road Brocagh BT715EA for 11am Mass and burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by your sister Jennifer, brother in law Philly Donnelly, Shauna (Aaron R.I.P) Shane, Nathan, Natasha and Lisa, 2 Doan Place, Derraghadoan Road, Dungannon.