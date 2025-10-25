Today’s death notices – Saturday, October 25

The death has taken place October 24th 2025 at Melmount Manor of Margaret Mills (née Mc Elhinney), 61 Bridge Street, Strabane, and formerly of St Marys Drive, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Billy, much loved mother of Eileen, Geraldine, Aidan, Billy, Gary and Brian, dearly loved grandmother of the late Lee and sister of Helen, Anna, Jean, Liam, John and the late Delia, Hughie, Patsy and Winnie. Reposing at her home on Saturday (October 25th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (October 27th) at 9.25 a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10 a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane.

Mc Grath, Sean, peacefully, 23rd October 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Sarah, much loved father of Declan (Ann), Anne (Pat), John, Lavina (Liam), Kathyrn (Dee), Lucilla (Niall), Roisin (Colin), Orla (Chris), Samantha (Joe) and the late baby Donna-Marie, loving brother of Anna and the late Brian, Mary and Eileen. Reposing at the family home (62 Gortnagarn Road, Omagh BT79 7SW) on Saturday 25th October from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. and on Sunday 26th October from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Monday 27th October at 11.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Knockmoyle. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.

With great sadness we announce the passing of Peter Dolan who died peacefully at home on Thursday 23rd October after a short illness. Beloved husband of Marjorie, loving father of Peter, Olivia and Lucia, and father-in-law of Jacqueline, Richard and Paul. Devoted grandfather of Stephanie, Peter, James, Rory, Matthew and Julia and great grandfather of Otto and Ophelia. Dear brother of Philo, Gerald, Pat, Rosetta, Noel and the late Cyril R.I.P. and wider family circle. “O Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in you.” Family and friends welcome at 30 Springfield Lane, Dungannon on Friday and Saturday between 2pm and 9pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Sunday 26th October at 2pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery.