Today’s death notices – Sunday, December 21

Beattie 19th December 2025 Peacefully at hospital Annabel, (Anna) late of Copperfields Nursing Home, Aughnacloy. Loving wife of the late Archie, and dear mother of Sammy, Kenny and Cecil, mother-in-law of Tina and Frances, caring grandmother of Samantha, Daryl, Stephen, Cheryl, Warren, Lauren, Abigail, Christopher, Nathan and loving great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Funeral service on Monday 22nd December 2025 in Aughnacloy Presbyterian Church at 1.00 p.m., followed by interment in Ballymagrane Presbyterian churchyard. House private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Annabel’s memory to Aughnacloy Presbyterian Church repair fund, C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “At Home with the Lord”.

Ferguson 19th December 2025 Peacefully at Omagh Hospital, formerly of Sunnycrest Gardens, Omagh. Michael RIP beloved husband of Therese, loving father of Angela (Hugh), loving son of the late Thomas and Mary RIP, caring grandfather of Mark (Melissa), Rachel (Mark) and Thomas (Kira). Devoted great grandfather to Kyran, Céilidh, Caélan and Fionnuala. Loving brother to Angela (Johnnie), Brendan (Kathleen), Peter (Pam) and the late Jim, Patrick and Hugo RIP. Michael’s remains will repose at his daughter’s residence (8 Sunnycrest Gardens, Omagh, BT79 7BH) from 2pm to 9pm on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st. Funeral leaving Monday 22nd December at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher. Burial afterwards in Greenhill cemetery. Family flowers only or if desired donations for Palliative Care Ward Omagh Hospital C/o Farley’s Funeral Directors or to a family member. Deeply regretted by entire family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for him.