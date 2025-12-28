Today’s death notices – Sunday, December 28

Donnelly (Benburb) December 27th 2025. Edward (Eddie / Ned) R.I.P., 6 Moyard Way, beloved husband of Margaret and dearly loved father of Adrian, Sean, Arthur, Dermot, Cormac and Margo. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Mc Laughlin, Patrick Joseph (Paddy The Butcher) Peacefully at home (11C, Glenview Park, Strabane BT82 8LU), surrounded by his loving family, 27th December 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Julie, much loved father of Marie (Ivor), Paddy (Ursuala) and Stephanie (Mark), loving granda of Patrick, Torí, Clára, Darcy, Ava, Erin and Tiarnán, dearest brother of Breda, Stephanie and the late Marie, cherished son of the late Paddy and Cissie. Reposing at the family home, today, Saturday 27th December from 2 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Monday 29th December at 10.25 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Strabane (via Patrick Street, Leepers Bray/Derry Road). Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. St. Anthony pray for him.

Janusz Gasiorowski passed away peacefully on 20th December 2025, in hospital. Beloved and devoted husband of Elzbieta Gasiorowska, Killymeron Park, Dungannon. A much-loved father to his daughters Marta and Teresa, and sons Emil and Piotr, a cherished grandfather, and a dearly loved father-in-law and uncle. Janusz was a kind and gentle soul whose warmth, love, and quiet strength touched the lives of all who knew him. Prior to the Funeral Mass, Janusz will repose at his home, where close family and friends are warmly invited to gather and accompany him on his final journey from home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon, on Monday 29th December at 12 noon, followed by private interment at a later date. He will be forever loved and deeply missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, and the wider family circle. May his gentle soul rest in eternal peace.