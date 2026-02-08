Today’s death notices – Sunday, February 8

STEWART, (née DOHERTY), February 7th 2026, MARGARET JANE (GRETTA), peacefully at her late home, Lis-lea Cottage, 127 St Dympna’s Road, Dromore. Dearly beloved wife of the late Harold, devoted mother of Kyle, Hilary, Karen and Michele. Mother-in-law of Raymond, John and Bill. Cherished Granny of Gavin, Simon, Ryan, Jodie, Jack, Rachael, Rebecca, Mark, Emma, Zara, Timothy, Sophie and the late Leanne. Much loved great-grandmother of Jayden, Abigale, Cillian, Zoe and Ida. Dear sister of William and the late Elizabeth, Robert and Annie. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home today (Saturday) from 4–9pm and Sunday from 12–9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Gretta will be held in Holy Trinity Parish Church, Dromore on Monday at 1.30pm followed by committal in the adjoining graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Holy Trinity Parish Church, Dromore, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Forever in our Hearts”.

McNamee (née Hunter), 6th February 2026, 22 Main Street, Sixmilecross. Ann, beloved wife of the late Brendan RIP and loving mother of Kathleen Slevin (Leo), Brendan, Mark (Marcia) and Maureen Marlow. Loving sister of Frances McKenna and the late Kathleen and Barry. Caring grandmother of Michael, Aoife, Niamh, Cian, Cora, Elle and great-grandmother of Cara, Erin, Aine, Saibhdh and Rían. Funeral leaving her late residence on Monday 9th February at 10.20am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her family and many good friends and neighbours. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for her. Wake times: Friday 6th February wake will be private to family and friends; Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th wake from 10am to 10pm. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Marie Curie.