Today’s death notices – Sunday, January 18

Dallas (née Kirkpatrick) January 17, 2026 (peacefully) at the Royal Victoria Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, in her 90th year, Eleanor, 115 Stewart Avenue, Cookstown, beloved wife of the late Raymond, very special mum of Linda (Seamus), Edna (Harold), Lorna, Mona (Ross), Barbara (David) and Malcolm (Gail) and a loving granny to her 18 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements to follow. Absent from the body, present with the Lord.

Clarke Mary (Aileen) nee Kincade January 16th 2026 Peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded her loving family after a short illness in her 96th year) much loved wife of the late Sam, devoted mum of Alison, Jimmy and the late Jean, loving mother-in-law of Nigel and David, adored grandmother of Nadine, Clarke, Megan, Catherine, Samuel, Amber, Sophie, Scarlett, Sam, Lucia, loving great-grandmother. Funeral leaving her late home 1, Parkland View, Derry Road, Strabane on Monday 19th January at 2.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Leckpatrick Parish Church at 2.30pm burial afterwards in adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to (cheques made payable) to Leckpatrick Parish Church or W.H & S.C.T Altnagelvin Hospital Ward 5 c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ (email address for receipts would be appreciated). Everyone is welcome to call at the family on Sunday from 12.00noon until 9.00pm. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. “Forever in our thoughts”.

McMULLAN, JANUARY 16th, 2026 ANN JEAN Peacefully at Parkview Nursing Home, surrounded by her family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Samuel, mother of Trevor (Diane) and Fiona (David). Granny of Joanne (Jason) and great-granny of Riley. House Strictly Private at her own request. Everyone is welcome to attend the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jean in Second Castlederg Presbyterian Church on Monday at 1.00pm followed by a private family committal in accordance with her wishes. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Air Ambulance N.I and Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended”.

Donaghy Leo, 34 Cranlome Road, Ballygawley, Co Tyrone, January 16th 2026 peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family and neighbours. Son of the late Patrick and Brigid, loving brother of the late May, Vera, Paddy, Alice McGirr, Detta Poppit, Anthony, Philomena O’Neill and Brendan RIP. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Reposing at the funeral home of Benedict J Martin & Son, 21 Charlemont Road, Moy from 12 noon on Sunday until removal at 4pm to St Patrick’s Church, Aughnagar arriving at 5pm for overnight repose. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, The Bannon and Mallon families, neighbours, friends and extended family.

McCONNELL, JANUARY 16th, 2026 WILLIAM (JOHN) Suddenly at Omagh Hospital and late of 17 Knockgreenan Avenue, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of Valerie, devoted father of Sarah (Keith) and Stephen (Elena). A dear brother of James (Charlotte), Elizabeth, Charlie (Marion), George, and Diane (John). Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Sunday from 2-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in Cappagh Parish Church on Monday at 2.00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. There will be an opportunity to meet the family prior to the funeral service from 1pm at Cappagh Parish Church. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Cardiac Assessment Unit, Omagh Hospital made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.