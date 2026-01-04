Today’s death notices – Sunday, January 4

Kelly Mary (Mamie), Trillick, Co Tyrone, formerly of 11 Rosanareen Road, Derryallen, Trillick, BT78 3SD, died peacefully in Altnagelvin Hospital, on Saturday 3rd January 2026, surrounded by her loving family. Cherished sister of Petey (late Teresa), Seamus (Margaret), Bernadette Donnelly (Gerry), and the late John (Briege). Loving and devoted aunt to her nephews and nieces. Mamie will be reposing in her late residence from 2pm until 10pm on both Sunday 4th January 2026 and Monday 5th January 2026. There will be parking and a shuttle bus service from St. Macartan’s Church. Mamie will leave her late residence at 10.25am on Tuesday 6th January 2026 for 11.00am requiem Mass in St. Macartans Church, Trillick, followed by her burial afterwards in Magheralough cemetery. Family flowers only please. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route Mamie will travel from the Rosanareen Road and along the Effernan Road and Main Street to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving brothers, sister, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

PHILLIPS, DECEMBER 31st, 2025 NICOLA (NIKKI) Peacefully at her late home 7 Castle Place, Omagh. Daughter of the late Blanche, dear sister of Jonathan, a much-loved aunt, niece, cousin and friend. House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Nikki will be held in Edenderry Church of Ireland on Monday at 2.00pm followed by committal in adjoining graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Husky Salvation, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Peace Perfect Peace”.

McKay, John. January 2nd 2026. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Eilis and dearly loved father of Justin and Cormac (Claire). Will be sadly missed by his adored grandchildren Farah and Ava, beloved partner Anne and her sons Patrick and David, and by his brothers and sisters Mary (Seamus), Neil (Eilis), Anita (Alaster), Michael, Cecilia (Sean) and Jayne (Patrick). John is reposing in his son Cormac’s home, Balrath, 5 Tullycullion Road, Donaghmore BT70 3EP. Everyone welcome to pay their respects on Sunday 4th and Monday 5th January between 1pm and 6pm. House private on morning of the funeral please. Funeral from here on Tuesday at 10.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore for 11am Requiem Mass followed by cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of John to Evora Hospice Care (formerly Southern Area Hospice).

Carson Kathleen (nee McQuaid) 2nd Jan 2026, 22 Nelson Park Fivemiletown. Suddenly at Altnagelvin Area Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ambrose (Ambie), and much cherished mother to Fergus (Brenda) and Neil (Michelle). A devoted and loved Grandmother to Sean, Oisin, Fionn, Aoife and Grainne. Loving sister to Rosaleen (McGowan), Bernadette (Slevin), Leo, Conor and Maurice. Predeceased by her brothers Eugene, Cathal and Hugo, sister in law Eileen and brothers in law Danny and Marcus. Funeral Mass for Kathleen will be celebrated on Mon 5th Jan at 11am in St Mary’s Church Fivemiletown followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her sons, grandchildren, daughters in law, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. House Private. Family flowers only please. Kathleen “Eternal life in Heaven is the gift of God’s love for you”. Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

McCormick, (6 Westland Crescent, Cookstown BT80 8DD). Ann, peacefully after a short illness, January 2nd, 2026 (R.I.P). Devoted mother of the late Caoilin (R.I.P). Beloved daughter of the late Alec and Peggy (R.I.P). Treasured sister of Martin, Jacquline, Tony and Michael. Sister in-law of Aideen, Mary and Annmarie. Dear partner of John. Ann’s remains will repose at her late residence for a wake on Saturday (January 3rd) from 4pm until 10pm and on Sunday (January 4th) from 12noon to 10pm. Funeral from there on Monday (January 5th) at 10:30am for 11am requiem mass in Church of the Most Holy Trinity Cookstown followed by burial in Forthill cemetery. Ann’s funeral mass can be viewed using the link below: https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by her brothers, sister, sisters in-law, partner, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and her wider family circle, especially Mary Devlin.

YOUNG, (née SPROULE), JANUARY 2ND 2025 (In her 101st year) MARGARET REBECCA (MARJORIE). Peacefully at Hillcrest Care Home and formerly of 10 Alexander Park, Castlederg. Devoted mother of Valerie (Mike) and Laraine (Jack), cherished grandmother of Trudy, Joanne, Jim, Jonathan, Sally and Christopher, a much-loved great grandmother of Lena, Sophia, Eva, Jack, Tommy, Rose, Barney and Noah. House Private. Marjorie will be resting at her daughter Laraine’s residence, ‘Hillhead House’, 3 Edergole Avenue, Omagh, BT78 1QP. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Marjorie will be held in Derg Parish Church on Monday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Beautiful Memories”.