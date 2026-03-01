Today’s death notices – Sunday, March 1

Woods, Margaret (née Hand), Clogher, Co Tyrone, formerly of 7 Ferndale, Clogher and 52 Fintona Road, Clogher, died peacefully on Friday 27th February at South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Patrick, treasured mother of Eddie (Kathleen), Freddy, Paddy, Maura (Mark), Kathleen (Noel), Bernie, and Tom (Pamela). Loving and devoted grandmother of Bronagh, Matthew, Lee, Darrell, Zara, Kathyrn, Adam, Hannah, Daniel, Phillip, Aoibheánn, and Eoin and loving great grandmother to Kayliah, Jake, Aimee Lee, Dara, Alba, and Arnie. Cherished sister of Phyllis, Liam, Noel and the late Rose, Nuala, Joe, Freddy, and Dan RIP. Margaret will be reposing at her home, 7 Ferndale Clogher, BT76 0AS from 5pm on Saturday 28th February onwards. Margaret will leave her home at 11.00am on Monday 2nd March for 11.30am requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Augher Road, Clogher, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time only on the morning of the funeral please. Family flowers only with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Chest Heart and Stroke Association c/o the family or Donal Mellon funeral director. For those who wish to attend the wake parking will be available in the grounds of St Patrick’s Church, Augher Road, Clogher. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces, and the entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for her.

HARRIS (Cookstown) 27th February 2026 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Mary (née Coyle). Beloved wife of the late John and much loved and caring mother of Shirley (Cuthbert), John (and his cherished late wife Rozita RIP), Una (McKernan), and Mary (Ferrey). Mother-in-law of Niall, Eugene and Steve. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Cathy, Laura, Thomas, Liam, Anna, Matthew, Shane, Andrea, Aaron, Faye, Emily, Connie and Max, and great-grandchildren Koa, Finlay, Isla, Breagh and Faela. Mother of Perpetual Help pray for her. Mary is reposing at home 15A Sandholes Rd. BT80 9AR until removal Monday for 11:30am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Tullyodonnell, Rock. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply loved and missed by her grieving daughters, son, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, entire family circle, neighbours and friends.

The death has taken place February 27th 2026 at Melmount Manor of Peggy Goan (née Reid) late of Hazelwood and Newtown Street, Strabane and formerly of Plumbridge. Beloved wife of the late Seamus, much loved mother of Stephen and the late Sarah, mother-in-law of Kate, dearly loved grandmother of Jamie and sister of Jack, Cissie and the late Sammy and Ernie. Funeral Service in Quigley`s Funeral Home on Monday (March 2nd) at 11.30a.m. Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughter-in-law, grandson, brother, sister and family circle. The Lord is my shepherd.

Anderson Andrew (Andy) February 27, 2026 Peacefully at home (in the tender loving care of his family), much loved husband of Alice, dearly loved dad of Irene, Doreen, Drew, Avril, Trevor and Eric, loving father-in-law of Stanley, Dessie, Janice, Sam, Tracey and Jacquline, a dearly loved and cherished granda and great-granda, a dear brother of Jim, Frances, Robert, Margaret and the late Joe and Maureen. Funeral Service in his late home 439 Victoria Road, Ballymagorry, Strabane on Monday 2nd March at 1.00 p.m., followed by burial in Urney Cemetery. All are welcome to pay their respects at the family home from 11.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired (cheques made payable) to the Chest, Heart & Stroke Association c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ (an email address for receipts would be appreciated when applicable). Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle.