Today’s death notices – Sunday, March 8

MONAGHAN Nee MURPHY, ELLEN MARGARET. Suddenly at her late home 10 Barleyhill View, Ardstraw. Dearly beloved wife of the late Sammy, a devoted mother of Sam and Gwenda (Colin), a much loved grandmother and dear sister of Margaret. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home on Sunday and Monday between 12pm – 9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Ellen will be held in her late home on Tuesday at 1.00pm, followed by committal in Ardstraw Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Peace Perfect Peace”.

Regan Bridie, 25 Mullaghbane Road, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, March 7th 2026. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas RIP and much loved mother of Cathy Jones (Patsy) Dungannon, Geraldine Conlon (Colm) Canada, Dympna Fox (Pete) Carrickmore, Marian Quinn (Brian) Mullaghbane and Paula Woods (Seamus) Eskra. Adored grandmother of 21 grandchildren and 43 great grandchildren. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Assumption, Tullyallen, interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Wake times – Saturday 7th – 7pm to 11pm and Sunday 8th – 11am to 10pm. House private on Monday morning please.

Potter, Sultin, 5th March 2026, Joseph (Gerry), RIP. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Joe and Maggie (RIP). Loving husband of Claire (Beggs). Much loved father of Geraldine (Mark), Gerard (Fiona), Michelle (Brendan), Barry (Pamela), Conor and Emmet. Cherished grandfather of Rosemary, Odhran, Gavin, Bree, Thomas, Ryan, Eimear, Eimile, Isabel, Lucy, and great grandfather of Lana. Gerry’s remains will repose at his late residence, 188 Camlough Rd, with wake from 2pm on Friday 6th March 2026 until removal on Sunday 8th at 12.30pm to St Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Creggan for 1pm Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Shuttle bus from Evishtrask School and McAleer’s Quarry. Close friends and family only on morning of funeral please. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, loving sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and wide family circle. Sweet Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Service can be viewed on the following link: https://www.youtube.com/live/9fnKbXlZdLk?si=3jO-Fk0BUqHe7abS. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke and Dementia Care.

Pat McDonagh, Station Yard, Coalisland, 5th March 2026 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Briggie and dear father of Tom, Pat, Martin, John, Bernie, Edward, Charlie, Michael, Peter, Ellen, Mary, Brigid, Kate, and Noreen. Brother of John, Eddie, Brigid, Ann, Molly, Nora and the late Bernie, Martin, Tom, Kate, Ellen and Mary R.I.P. Pat’s funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday 9th March at 10am in the Church of the Holy Family, Coalisland, with burial afterwards in St Mary and St Josephs Cemetery, Brackaville. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law Willie, Gerald, Martin, Anthony, Charlie, daughters in law Maggie, Mary, Brigid, Mary, Kathleen, Nann, Patricia, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sisters in law and large family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.