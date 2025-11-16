Today’s death notices – Sunday, November 16

The death has taken place November 15th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Alec Wallace, 3 Leckpatrick Gardens, Artigarvan, and formerly of Lower Main Street, Strabane. Reposing at Quigley’s Funeral Home, Strabane on Sunday (November 16th) from 6.30p.m. to 8.30p.m. Funeral leaving the Funeral Home on Monday (November 17th) at 12.20p.m. for burial in Mountcastle Cemetery at 1p.m. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

Henry – November 14th 2025 (suddenly) at his home, 28 Annaghone Road, Stewartstown, Derek Wesley, dearly loved Father of Mark (Louise), Jayne (Gavin), Paul, Laura (David) and Andrew (Emma), Husband of Diane and Grandfather of Tommy, Margot, Elsie and Sidney. All welcome at his home on Sunday, November 16th and Monday, November 17th from 2:00pm onwards. Funeral service will take place in his home on Tuesday, November 18th, commencing at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Cookstown Cemetery at 2:15pm (approx.). Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing Family and sadly missed by Shep.

O’Donnell (Coalisland) 13th November 2025, Anne R.I.P. Devoted mother of Sinead Baker, mother in law of Philip. Cherished grandmother of Nathan, Sam, AJ, Saorla. Loving sister of Bim, Don, Dolores, Marie, Kathleen, Olivia and the late Rory and John R.I.P. Daughter of the late James and Winnie O’Donnell R.I.P. Anne will be reposing at Patsy Taggart’s Funeral home, 4a Western Business Park, Coalisland, BT71 4ND from 3pm to 7pm on Saturday and on Sunday from 2pm until removal at 3.45pm to St Mary and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 4pm evening prayer and overnight repose. Requiem mass on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Clonoe cemetery. St Padre Pio pray for her. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughter, son in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and the extended O’Donnell and Baker family circle and friends.