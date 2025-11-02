Today’s death notices – Sunday, November 2

Devlin (Dungannon) 1st November 2025, Anne nee McGuckin R.I.P. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Tony R.I.P. Devoted mother of Ethna Dinsmore (Barry), Sinead Monaghan (Seamus), Catherine Urea, Annette Jones (Dickie), Brenda Loughran (Tony), Mary Devlin. Cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Loving sister of Joackam, Charlie, Rosemary, Stephanie, Clare and the late Patsy R.I.P. Daughter of the late Charlie and Sarah-Jane McGuckin R.I.P. Anne will be reposing at her home 3 Glenree Avenue, Dungannon, BT71 6XG until removal on Tuesday to St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on her soul. Wake times are from 10am to 10pm on Sunday and Monday. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and the extended Devlin and McGuckin family circle and friends.

KERRIGAN, November 1st, 2025 JOHN ANDREW Ex. RUC. GC Peacefully at his late home, 73 Drumlegagh Church Road, Newtownstewart. Dearly beloved husband of Ann, devoted father of Leanne (Gareth), Jonathan (Joanne), Kyra and Heather (Tracey), much loved grandfather of Jamie and Georgia. A dear brother of David, Elma, Ernest, Robin, Alan, Steven and the late Heather and Paula. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Sunday from 1pm-10pm and Monday 10am-10pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in Derg Parish Church on Tuesday at 1.00pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Day thou gavest, Lord is ended.”

The death has taken place November 1st 2025 at her home of Margaret Gallagher (née Roulston), 19 Springhill Park, Strabane. Beloved wife of Martin, much loved mother of Jenny (Steven) and dearly loved daughter of the late Jim and Molly Roulston. Reposing at her home on Sunday (November 2nd) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (November 3rd) at 10.25 a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Melmount. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

DONNELLY (Moy) 31st October 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by family, Peter James R.I.P., 15 Gorestown Lane BT71 7EY. Son of the late James and Elizabeth Donnelly R.I.P., brother of John Joe and the late Michael and Ann Patricia (Quinn), and uncle of John Quinn, Rose Quinn and Anne Donnelly (husband, Aidan). Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, nephew, nieces, great-nieces Elizabeth and Nuala, great-nephew James and entire family circle. Funeral arrangements to follow.

McKillon Pauline, 20 Beechway, Donaghmore, Co Tyrone BT70 1SU, November 1st 2025 peacefully at home. Dearly beloved wife of Lawrence, much loved mother of Shane (Catherine), Clodagh (Nico), adored grandmother of Cormac, Fiadh, Aodha, Eila, Myla, daughter of the late Daniel and Annie Mullan. Dear sister of Laurence, Noel, Kevin, Dessie, Kathleen, Bridie, Angela, Christina and the late Packie R.I.P. Reposing at her late residence until removal on Monday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Padre Pio and St Anthony pray for her. Wake times 5pm to 9pm on today Saturday and 1pm to 9pm on Sunday. Very deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

Donnelly Charles (Charlie), Dromore, Co Tyrone, formerly of 109 St Dympna’s Road, Corbally, Dromore, BT78 3DJ. Died peacefully at home on Friday 31st October 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Kitty). Treasured father of Ann, Martin and Cahal and father-in-law of Fionnuala. Loving and devoted grandfather to Charlie and Nadia. Cherished brother of Gerry, Margaret McGale and the late Kathleen Rice. Charlie will be reposing at home from 4pm until 8pm on Saturday 1st November and from 3pm until 8pm on Sunday 2nd November 2025. There will be a shuttle bus service from St. Dympna’s Church (old Chapel). Charlie will leave his late residence at 10.20am on Monday 3rd November for 11am Requiem Mass in St Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Dementia NI c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Charlie will travel from the St Dympna’s Road, and along Church Street, Main Street and the Omagh Road to arrive at St. Davog’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Rene Colton (nee Taggart), Clanabogan, Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 121 Clanabogan Road, Omagh BT78 1SN, died peacefully at home on Saturday 1st November 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eugene. Treasured mother of Gerard (Trisha), Patricia Treanor (late Seamus), Kathleen, Benny (Emer), Nuala, Eugene (Aine), Theresa McAleer (Peter) and Sinead McGaughey (Ciaran). Cherished sister of Winnie Davis, Liam, the late Bridget McBrearty, Eddie, Vonnie Quinn, Kathleen McLaughlin, Laurence, Frankie and Seamus. Loving and devoted grandmother to her 16 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Rene will be reposing in her late residence from 4.00pm–8.30pm on Saturday 1st November and from 2.00pm–8.30pm on Sunday 2nd November 2025. Rene will leave her late residence at 12noon on Monday 3rd November for 12.30pm Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Drumragh followed by her burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Curie, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Rene will travel from the Clanabogan Road and along the Creevanagh Road and Fireagh Road to arrive at St Mary’s Church at 12.25pm. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother, sister, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Our Lady pray for her.