Today’s death notices – Sunday, November 23

COLGAN Rev Fr John, (Columban Fathers) 22nd November 2025. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of St. Columban’s, Retirement Home, Dalgan Park, Navan (Formerly Carrickmore). Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Nora. Loving brother of Patrick (Gretta), Mary Ellen McSorley (Brendan RIP), Noreen Conway (Pat), Kathleen Bradley (Francie), Deirdre Timoney (Tom), Agnes Rooney (John RIP) and Dermot (Mary). Reposing Monday and Tuesday in St. Columban’s, Dalgan. Removal Tuesday evening, 25th November at 7pm to the Church at St. Columban’s, Dalgan, Navan (C15 AY2Y). Funeral Mass Wednesday morning the 26th November at 11am followed by burial in the Community Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. Columban Fathers at home and abroad and his many good friends in Dalgan. St. Columban pray for him.

Daly, Armagh formerly Creggan, Carrickmore, Pat, 22nd November 2025. Peacefully at hospital with his family. Beloved husband of Pat and loving father of Claire, Terry, Roisin and Brendan. Much loved granda of Lorcan, Orlaith, Fionnuala, Conall, Lydia, Cara, Emmett. Dear brother of John, brother-in-law of Bernie, father-in-law of George, Eoin, and Rebecca. Pat will be reposing at his home 5 The Hermitage Armagh BT61 8AH, Sunday and Monday from 12noon. Funeral on Tuesday to St. Patrick’s Cathedral for 11.00am Mass. Burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral. Very deeply regretted by his entire family circle and friends. Family flowers only please.

McCracken, November 22nd 2025. John (R.I.P), 44 Orritor Street, Cookstown BT80 8BE. Son of the late Michael and Jane (R.I.P). Brother of Jean, Lily, Mary Rose, Margaret, Henry, Teresa, Jimmy, Susan, Katie and the late Sammy, Michael and Billy (R.I.P). St Padre Pio pray for him. Funeral arrangements later.

Mc Nulty, Margaret, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 21st November 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mother of William (Venice), Robert (Diane), Maggie (Paddy), Jimmy (Lucia), Raymond (Edel) and Sinead (Paul), loving grandma and great-grandma, dearest sister of Christine (Donald) and the late Alec and Bobby. Reposing at the family home (5, Davies Road, Lisnatunny, Newtownstewart BT78 4NH) on Sunday 23rd November from 11 a.m. Funeral from the family home on Tuesday 25th November at 10.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Oratory, Newtownstewart. Interment afterwards in St. Eugene’s Cemetery, Glenock. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 11 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Gormley (née Mc Hugh) (Mountfield) Anne, peacefully November 20th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Kevin and devoted mother of Noel and Kerry (Seamus). Cherished granny of Aoife. Daughter of the late Paddy and Bridget R.I.P. Anne’s remains will repose at her late residence, 13 Mullan Park on Saturday (November 22nd) and Sunday (November 23rd) from 12noon – 9pm. Funeral from there on Monday November 24th at 10.30am going to Corpus Christi Church Mountfield for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to Dementia UK c/o the family.

Rankin, Pauline Elizabeth (Nee Calderwood): 21st November 2025, peacefully at home 109 Dunnalong Road, Bready. Beloved wife of the late Louie and loving mother of Anne, Joy, William, Geoffrey, Karl and Jennifer. A dear mother-in-law and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Sister of Wilma and the late Margaret and Jimmy. A service of Thanksgiving in Bready Reformed Presbyterian Church on Monday 24th November at 1.30pm following a private burial. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to Bready Reformed Presbyterian Church c/o 26 Laurel Park, Londonderry BT47 5PL or Magheramason Presbyterian Church c/o Mr Leslie Hamilton, 12 Keery Park, Magheramason BT47 2TD. Family and Friends welcome to the family home from 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. Absent from the body, present with the Lord.