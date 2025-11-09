Today’s death notices – Sunday, November 9

McCormack, (90 Tulnacross Road, Cookstown, BT80 9NP). Maureen, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, November 8th 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved wife of the late Peter (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Peter (Geraldine), John Joe, Christine (the late Iggy R.I.P.), Micky (Patricia), Angela (Gerry), Milly (Tom), Patrick (Ursula), Martin (Siobhan). Precious grandmother to Aislinn, Grainne, Martin, Emily, Maria, Paul, Mark, Olivia, Ciara, Peter, Gabriel, Sinead, Rachel, Lauren, Peter, Ellie, Matthew, Catherine, Sarah Rose, Mollie, Alice, Finn, Joe, Julia. Much loved sister of Patsy McGurk (R.I.P.), Eileen McGurk (R.I.P.), Mickey McGurk (R.I.P.) (Magdalene), John McGurk (Philomena), Ita McElkennon (Joe R.I.P.), Sheilagh O’Donnell (John Pat R.I.P.). Deeply missed by great grandchildren. Oh most Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in you. Maureen’s remains will repose at her late family home for a wake Saturday and Sunday (November 8th and 9th) between 12noon and 10pm. Family time thereafter. Funeral from the family home on Monday (November 10th) at 10:30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Dunamore, for 11:00am Requiem Mass. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Marie Curie Nursing. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving sons and daughters, son in-laws and daughter-in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sisters, sister in-laws, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and her wider family circle.

WHITESIDE, Mary Margaret Anna (May), 8th November 2025. Peacefully at her home, Mary Margaret Anna (May), 14 Roxborough Park, Moy, Dungannon. Loving wife of Stanley, devoted mother of Pam, Gail and Wayne, mother-in-law of Brian, Plunkett and Carolyn, cherished and adored grandmother. Funeral arrangements later. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in May’s memory to Marie Curie payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family, family circle and close friends. “You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you you’re always at our side”.