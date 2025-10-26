Today’s death notices – Sunday, October 26

McAlynn (44 Ratheen Av, Cookstown, BT80 8HJ). Kevin, peacefully after a short illness, October 25th 2025 (R.I.P). Devoted father of Loretta, Sinead, Kevin and baby Christopher (R.I.P), also father in-law of Emmett and Sinead. Former husband of the late Bernadette (R.I.P). Cherished grandfather of Shea, Tiernan, Caity, Caoimhe, Ellie, Oisín, Mamie and great grandfather of Ella. Dear brother of Brian, Aidan, Donal, Dermot, Shane, Ann, Mona, Donna, Pauline, Amelia, Patricia, Carmel and the late Louie also baby Rose and Paul who died infancy (R.I.P). Beloved son of the late Barney and Lizzie (R.I.P). Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandcchild, son in-law, daughter in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers in-law and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, neighbours and his wider family circle. Funeral arrangements later.

McCartan, 17a Ballybrack Rd, Loughmacrory, 25th October 2025, Katrina (Teeny), RIP Suddenly. Cherished daughter of Sean and Clare. Beloved sister of Ciara, Liam (Roisin) and Roisin (Shaun). Auntie to Ollie and Eddie. Devoted granddaughter of Kathleen. Funeral arrangements to follow. Sadly missed by her doting family. Sister Clare pray for her.

Sherry (Greystone) October 24th 2025. 255 Carnteel Road, Dungannon BT70 1PG. Passed away peacefully in Loan House, STH surrounded by his family. Peter R.I.P. beloved husband of Deirdre (McGleenon), much loved father of Noreen (Kevin), Brendan (Tanya) and Damien (Caroline). Son of the late Peter and Margaret R.I.P. and brother of Kathleen (Finbar), Mary (Francie), Patrick and the late Tommy and John R.I.P. Dear grandfather of Ciara, Shea, Barry, Carla, Nicole, Harper and Finnian and great grandfather of Sophia, Joey and James. Peter’s remains are reposing in his late home until removal on Monday to St. Patrick’s Church, Eglish for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. House private before 11am and after 10pm please. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Sadly missed by his sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle, friends and neighbours.

Bell (Lurgan and Clonoe, Coalisland), October 24, 2025 suddenly. Mark, beloved partner of Chloe and a much loved father of Rosie and Ríoghnach, cherished son of the late Evan and Marjorie Ann Bell and a loving brother of Daniel and the late James and Micheal, a dear brother in law, uncle and nephew. Mark will be reposing at his family home, 14 Collingwood Avenue, Lurgan, BT66 8HN, this evening from 8.00pm until removal tomorrow (Sunday) at 4.30pm to his Clonoe family home, 37 Coole Road, Coalisland, BT715DP, arriving at approximately 5.30 pm. Funeral on Monday at 10.15 am to St Patrick’s Church, 3 Cloghog Rd, Clonoe for the celebration of Requiem Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. St. Padre Pio pray for him. Always lovingly remembered by his family in Lurgan and Clonoe. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to, Craigavon Area Hospital, Ward 3 South, Patients Comfort Fund, via mcalindenandmurtagh.com

The death has taken place October 25th 2025 at his home of John Devine – 9 Glenelly View, Plumbridge. Beloved husband of the late Marie, much loved father of Martin (Ursula), Donna (Jim), Adrian (Lorraine) and Liam (Emily), dearly loved grandfather of Sean, Niamh, Orla, Kerry, Eimear and Conor and brother of Brian, Margaret and the late Ann, Agnes, Paddy and Willie. Reposing at his home on Sunday (October 26th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (October 28th) at 10.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Plumbridge at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL.

Martin Benedict J. (Benny) 21 Charlemont Road, Moy, Co Tyrone BT71 7HQ, 24th October 2025 peaceful at Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Son of the late Benny and Anna Martin, husband of Maura, father of Benedict and Maria, father-in-law of Stephen and grandfather of Dara and Jude, brother of Mary (Ashford), Francis, Sean and the late Eugene. Benny will repose at the funeral home of Benedict J Martin & Son, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy BT71 7HQ from 6pm to 10pm on today Saturday and 11am to 9pm on Sunday. Removal on Monday at 12.30pm for 1pm Requiem Mass in St Peter’s Church, Collegeland. Interment afterwards in St John’s Cemetery, Benburb Road, Moy BT71 7HQ. St Peregrine pray for him. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. May he rest in peace.

The death has taken place October 24th 2025 at Melmount Manor of Margaret Mills (née Mc Elhinney) 61 Bridge Street, Strabane and formerly of St Marys Drive, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Billy, much loved mother of Eileen, Geraldine, Aidan, Billy, Gary and Brian, dearly loved great grandmother of the late Lee and sister of Helen, Anna, Jean, Liam, John and the late Delia, Hughie, Patsy and Winnie. Reposing at her home on Saturday (October 25th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (October 27th) at 9.25a.m. for Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, eleven grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane