Today’s death notices – Thursday, December 11

McILVEEN, December 9th, 2025 WILLIAM (BILLY) MERCER Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 239 Ballynahatty Road, Fintona. Dear brother of Roy and the late Nat and Ina. A much-loved uncle of Rosemary and Karen. Dearly loved cousin and friend. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Thursday and Friday from 2-9pm. Funeral Service for the life of Billy will be held in Fintona Independent Methodist Church on Saturday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Fintona Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to South West Acute Hospital Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle and close friends, “Precious memories”

Stewart – 5th December 2025, Peacefully. Jeffrey Robert David. Late of Lislea, Omagh. Beloved husband of Linda and dear father of Emma (Ben Edwards), Gareth (Tracey) and James. Much loved Grandad (Grumps) of Joel, Myles, Max and Darcey and treasured brother of Olwen O’Brien (Jim). House Strictly Private. Family and friends welcome to call at Pollocks rest room, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh on Saturday 13th between 5pm and 8pm. His funeral service will take place in Edenderry Parish Church on Monday 15th December at 10am followed by private family cremation. Family flowers only please. Due to Jeffrey being a former volunteer driver the family have requested donations in lieu of flowers are for Care for Cancer payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

LAIRD, Gerard R.I.P died 10th December 2025 and formerly of Drumglass Way, Dungannon. Beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee O’’Farrell) R.I.P. Father of Declan (Kathleen), Christine (Connor), Imelda (Noel), Jayne (Ciaran), Sarah (Seamus). Brother of Dominic (Margaret), Brendan (Anne R.I.P). Devoted grandfather and great grandfather. Gerard will be reposing at Patsy Taggart’s Funeral Home, 4a Western Business Park, Coalisland, BT71 4ND from 5pm to 10pm on Wednesday. Removal on Thursday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 10am Requiem Mass. Cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan on Friday at 4pm. Very deeply regretted by the extended Laird and O’Farrell family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Devlin (Stewartstown) 9th December 2025, Peter (Start) R.I.P. Loving brother of Bernie Corey, Paddy (England), and the late Francie, Margaret and Eileen R.I.P. Son of the late Frank and Margaret Devlin R.I.P. Peter will be reposing at Patsy Taggart’s Funeral Home, 4a Western Business Park, Coalisland, BT71 4ND from 3pm to 9pm on Wednesday and 5pm to 8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday to St Brigid’s Church, Brocagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St Pio pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing brother, sister, brother in law Willie John Corey, nieces, nephews and the extended Devlin family circle and friends.

REA (nee Chambers) – December 9th, 2025, peacefully at home, Anne, Jacksonville, Moygashel, much loved mother of Claire and the late Joanne, devoted grandmother of Thomas and Emma-Louise and dear sister of Sheila, Derek and the late Kathryn. Funeral service for Family and Friends on Thursday 11th December in Moygashel Presbyterian Church Hall at 2.00 pm. A private family committal will precede the service. House closed. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Wednesday 10th December from 6.00 – 9.00 pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW, or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for Marie Curie and Macmillan Cancer Care. Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her Family and all the Family Circle. “Peacefully sleeping free from all pain, we wouldn’t awake you to suffer again.”

Keenan, suddenly December 9th, 2025. Martin, formerly of Dunamore (R.I.P). Son of the late John and Marie (R.I.P). Brother of Mary (Kennedy), Ann (Naan), Charlie and the late Sean (R.I.P). Brother in-law of Jim and Kevin. Martin’s remains will repose at Niall A Loughran Funeral Directors for a wake tomorrow (Wednesday December 10th) from 4pm–8pm. Funeral from there on Thursday December 11th at 10:20am for 11am Requiem Mass in Church of St Mary’s Dunamore. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Martin’s funeral mass can be viewed using the link below: https://mcn.live/Camera/st-marys-church-6 O’ Most Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his brother, sisters, brother in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle.