Today’s death notices – Thursday, December 18

McGlade (Omagh) 17th December 2025 Michael peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Marian. Devoted father to Kathryn, Emma, Chloe and Aoife. Much loved son of Alice and the late John Joe. Brother of Felix, Ignatius, Jacqueline Convey, Eileen Haigney and the late Maureen, Una and Geraldine RIP. Remains reposing at his late residence 11 Asbourne Heights from 7pm to 10pm today Wednesday 17th December and tomorrow Thursday 18th December from 11am to 9pm. Requiem mass Friday 19th December 2025 at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh with burial afterwards in St. Mary’s cemetery, Drumragh. Family time only on morning of funeral. Donations in Lieu of flowers if so desired to Care for Cancer c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors 27 Market Street, Omagh. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

CUMBERLAND – 3rd December 2025, suddenly in Spain, Robert David Andrew, son of the late Margaret and Jim Cumberland, Dungannon, father of Daryl and Leona, brother of Raymond, Lorraine, Nigel, Garry, Desmond and partner of Anne-Marie. Funeral Service will take place in Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday 20th December at 10.00 am, followed by a private Family committal. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday 18th December from 6.00 – 8.00 pm. Donations if desired to be made payable to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk “Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by all the Family circle”.

Morris (Strabane and formerly Gortin) Brendan, peacefully December 16th 2025 R.I.P. Son of the late John and Mary R.I.P. Dear brother of Desmond and the late Jackie and Angela R.I.P. Cherished uncle of Jacqueline and Davina. Brendan’s remains will repose at Mc Guigan’s Funeral Home, 57 Main Street Gortin for a wake on Thursday (December 18th) from 4pm-8pm. Funeral from there on Friday (December 19th) at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Gortin for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

KENNEDY, (née BOOTH), DECEMBER 17th 2025 PHYLLIS JEAN peacefully at Hillcrest Care Home and late of 7 Dergmoney Heights, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Cecil. A much-loved aunt and dear sister of the late Harold, Gladys, Martha, Jim and Norman. House strictly private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6–8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Phyllis will be held in Lislimnaghan Parish Church on Friday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Lower Langfield Parish Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Lislimnaghan Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The Lord is my shepherd”.

Mc Laughlin, Aidan suddenly, in Peru, 16th November 2025 R.I.P. (late of 205, Dooish Road, Drumquin BT78 4RE). Beloved son of Eugene and Mary, much loved brother of Mairead (Eddie), Declan (Caroline) and the late Paul, loving uncle of Sean, Emma, Maddie, Kaelah and Hallie. Reposing at the family home on Thursday the 18th December and Friday 19th December from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. (A shuttle bus service will be in operation, from Drumquin Social Centre, to and from the family home, from 5 p.m until 9 p.m. Private cremation on Saturday 20th December. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

HAY, (née RUSSELL), DECEMBER 16th 2025 KATHLEEN (PATRICIA) peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the Palliative Care Ward, Omagh Hospital and late of 4 Sherwood Close, Fintona. Dearly beloved and devoted mother of Jonathan and Zara. A much-loved grandmother of Yasmin and Luke. Lovingly remembered by John. A dear sister of Inez and sister-in-law of Norman. House strictly private. Funeral Service strictly private, as per Patricia’s personal and privately expressed wishes. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Tear Fund made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”.

The death has taken place December 16th 2025 at his home of Davy Williamson, 5 Dennett View, Burndennett. Beloved husband of Gabrielle, much loved father of Gary (Margaret) and Steven (Eimer), dearly loved grandfather of Shannon, Conor, Haydn, Patrick, Ollie, Darcy and Thea and brother of Florence and Paul. Reposing at his home on Wednesday (December 17th) from 3p.m. Funeral Service in his home on Friday (December 19th) at 12.30p.m. Interment afterwards in St Mary`s Cemetery, Cloughcor. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle. The Lord is my shepherd. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. TO 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL.