Today’s death notices – Thursday, December 4

Marshall, 3rd December 2025. Peacefully at his residence Ivan David, 16 Castletown Road, Aughnacloy. Loving husband of Jean, devoted father of Kerry, and Simon, father-in-law of Johnny and Alma and much loved grandfather of Michael, Robyn, Hayley and William, Wilson & Kendra. Funeral service in Aughnacloy Presbyterian Church (Kindly granted) at 1 p.m. on Friday 5th December 2025, followed by interment in St James Parish Churchyard, Aughnacloy. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Ivan’s memory payable to Dementia N.I. C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, family and family circle. “Your restless days are over, your sleepless nights are passed, God put his arms around you and gave you peace at last”

Doherty, Noel, peacefully at home (21, Aghamore Road, Castlederg BT81 7ER), surrounded by his loving family, 2nd December 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Mairead (Liam), Cathal and Stephen (Lauren), loving granda of Roisin, Eimer and Sean, dearest brother of Michael, Seamus, Leo, Eamon, Frances (Dunphy) and the late Dan and Margaret (Mc Carney), cherished son of the late Andrew and Frances. Reposing at the family home on Thursday 4th December from 12 noon. Funeral from the family home on Saturday 6th December at 11.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Castlederg Patients Comfort and Terminally ill Fund c/o any family member or Charles Lynch, Funeral Director. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.