Today’s death notices – Thursday, February 19

Johnston 18th February 2026 Peacefully at his residence Samuel James (Sammy), 25 Empire Avenue, Dungannon. Loving partner of Madaline, devoted father of Adrian, Billy, Lorna and Leslie, father-in-law of Audrey, Ruth, Adrian and Lynda, brother of Ena and the late Alfred and much loved grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather. Funeral service in Dungannon Presbyterian Church on Friday 20th February 2026 at 1 p.m., followed by a private family burial. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1SA on Wednesday 18th and Thursday 19th February 2026 between 5p.m. and 8 p.m. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Sammy’s memory payable to Dungannon Presbyterian Church Repair Fund C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing partner, family and family circle. “Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed”

Mulholland, Con (Cornelius) (Brocagh) 17th February 2026 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Carmel, father of Claire, Paul and Peter, grandfather of Rowan, Tess and Amaia, son of the late John and Loretta (Portadown, R.I.P) brother of Patricia, Marie-Therese, brother in law of Mary, Patricia, Brenda, and the late Jimmy O’Neill R.I.P. Con’s wake will commence on Thursday 19th February 10am-10pm. Funeral from his late residence, 182 Mountjoy Road, Brocagh, Dungannon, for 11am requiem mass on Friday 20th February in St Brigids Church, Brocagh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughter, sons, grandchildren, sisters, son in law Russell, daughter in law Iratxe, sisters in law, nephews, nieces and large family circle. Mother Angeline intercede for him.

The death has taken place February 18th 2026 at Melmount Manor of Ann Mc Grath 4 Owenreagh, Drive, Strabane and formerly of Ballyfatton. Much loved sister of the late Teresa, Colm, Peggy, Katie, Bridget, Linda, Molly, Toby, Jim, Joe and Paddy. Reposing at her home on Wednesday (February 18th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Friday (February 20th) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing nieces, nephews, great nephews, great nieces and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 9p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McKenna, Michael (Dungannon, formerly Garvaghey, Ballygawley) Died 17th February 2026. Peacefully in the loving care of his family. Beloved husband of Ann (née Mallon), very much loved daddy to Amy, Aidan (Stacey), Darren (Niamh), Susan McGlinchey (Tiernan) and Gareth. Doting Granda to his 7 grandchildren Nellie, Josie, Genevieve, May, Cassie, Nora and Maisie. Beloved son of the late John and Sarah Ann and dearest brother of Patricia and the late Patrick. Funeral from his home, 26 Kindrum, Mullaghadun Lane, Dungannon BT71 6JP on Friday to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 2pm Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. House private after 10pm both nights please. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.