Today’s death notices – Thursday, February 26

FARLEY – Jon, February 23, 2026 (suddenly) at home in Cookstown. Much loved son of Ruth and the late John, dearest brother of Stephen (Caroline), Michael (Katrina) and Karen (Mark), also a dear brother-in-law of Anna, beloved uncle of Jonathan, Stefan, Hannah, Matthew, Jamie and Hannah and great-uncle of Ruby, Molly, Rory, Phoebe and Jude. House strictly private. A private family service will take place in Jon’s late home on Friday, 27 February at 12.30pm. Everyone is then welcome to a committal service in Cookstown Cemetery at 1.30pm (approx.) Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Air Ambulance N.I. c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. A smile for all, a heart of gold, one of the best this world could hold, never selfish, always kind, these are the memories you leave behind.

Quinn (Cookstown, Formerly of Killycolpy, Ardboe) 25th February 2026 Peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home surrounded by his loving family, Harry (Wee Harry) R.I.P. Proprietor of The Central Inn, Cookstown. Dearly beloved husband of Fidelma and much-loved father of Niall, Karla (McAviney), Gareth and Rory, dear brother of John, Dermot, Brian, Helen (Fee) and the late Aidan, son of the late John and Patricia R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren Harry, Bella, Kian, Joey, Penny, Melania and Nicolas, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Agueda, Connie and Emily, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

MacCombe John (Forrest) February 24, 2026 Peacefully at home (in the tender loving care of his family), much loved husband of Margaret (Maggie), dearly loved daddy of Heather, Ashleigh and the late Richard, dearly loved and cherished granda of Cameron (Charley), Zack and Hannah, father-in-law to Ross and Dave, a dear brother of Robin, Alan, Murray and brother-in-law of Noel, Josie and the late Cecil, Leonard and families. Funeral Service in his late home 162 Bonds Glen Road (Carrock), Claudy on Friday 27th February at 1.00 p.m., followed by burial in Upper Cumber Cemetery. All are welcome to pay their respects at the family home on Wednesday and Thursday from 11.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to (cheques made payable) to “W.H. & S.C.T. Northwest Cancer Centre Ward 50” c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ (an email address for receipts would be appreciated when applicable). Much loved and respected by all family circle, neighbours and many friends. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”