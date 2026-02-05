Today’s death notices – Thursday, February 5

McLernon (Moortown) 2nd February 2026, peacefully at Antrim Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Michael R.I.P. Dearly beloved husband of Colette and much-loved father of Michelle (Fanthorpe), Dermot and Carolyn (Gibson) and cherished brother of Mary, Seamus, Bernie Rafferty, Colette McBennett, Philomena Canavan, Gerard, John, Josie Devlin, Brian, Imelda Wilson, Lelia McCormick, Geraldine and the late Patricia and Siobhan R.I.P. Funeral from his home 71b Aneeter Road, BT80 0HZ, to The Church of The Immaculate Conception Moortown for 11am Requiem Mass on Friday 6th February. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Webcam (link below). Michael’s Wake will commence at 10am on Thursday. Please note there will be a shuttle bus service in operation from the grounds of Moortown St Malachys GAC from 3pm to 9pm as there is very limited parking around the family home. House private on morning of the Funeral please. Saint Padre Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Terry and Stuart, daughter-in-law Julie, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

Scullion (Stewartstown) 3rd February 2026, peacefully at NI Children’s Hospice, Evelyn RIP, cherished daughter of Dominic and Una, much loved sister of Rosie, Cliona and Conan, loving granddaughter of Tony and Geraldine Donnelly, Philomena and the late Peter Scullion RIP (Magherafelt). Evelyn will be reposing in her home, 95A, Lisaclare Road, Stewartstown BT71 5QJ on Wednesday and Thursday (4th and 5th February) and wake time each day from 12 noon until 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Stewartstown for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Safe in the arms of Jesus. Deeply regretted by Evelyn’s father, mother, sisters, brother, grandparents, entire family circle, friends and neighbours. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her. On Friday morning late residence will be private for family only. Your understanding is greatly appreciated. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to: M Dorman and Son, 47 Loughview Road, Coalisland, BT71 4LG.

WHITE (née Boyle) 2nd February 2026. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Alice Josephine (Josie) peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, late of 9 Churchview, Charlemont, Moy. Beloved wife of Seamus and loving mother of Geraldine (Hedley), Pauline, Bernie (Cathal) and Marie (Barry). Dearly loved grandmother of Matthew, Danielle (Conor), Aoife (Conor), Roná, Tomás, Jack, Rory and Shane, and much-loved great grandmother of Mollie, Tommie, Cathair and Loughlainn. Cherished sister of Agnes, Bridget and Gerry and the late Johnny, Peggy (Devlin), Seamus, Hughie, Maisie, Annie (Thompson) and Bernie (Mills) R.I.P. Josie will be reposing at Benedict Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Moy BT71 7HQ, from 4pm until 9pm today, Tuesday, and from 1pm until 6pm on Wednesday. Removal to St Peter’s Church, Collegelands for 7pm on Wednesday evening. Requiem Mass on Thursday 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her grieving husband, brother, sisters, daughters, sons-in-laws, grandchildren, great grandchildren and the extended Boyle and White family circle and friends. House strictly private – no exceptions. St. Jude pray for her. St. Padraig Pio pray for her.