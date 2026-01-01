Today’s death notices – Thursday, January 1

The death has taken place December 31st 2025 at his home of Michael (Pigeon) Donaghey, 29 Columban Terrace, Strabane. Dearly loved son of the late Lily and Patsy Donaghey and much loved brother of Anna, Patrick, Teresa, Geraldine, Catherine, Peter and the late Seamus. Reposing at his home on Thursday (January 1st) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Saturday (January 3rd) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Byrne (Killyclogher, Omagh) 30th December 2025 Joe peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Much loved husband of Ursula. Devoted father of Aoife, Emer and Eoin. Brother of Geraldine McNamee (Edmund) and PJ (Theresa). Son of the late Patsy and Mary Alice RIP. Remains reposing at his late residence 30 St. Mary’s Road, Killyclogher on Thursday 1st and Friday 2nd January 2026 from 1pm to 10pm. Requiem mass on Saturday 3rd January 2026 at 12 noon in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed on the Cappagh Parish webcam. Family flowers only. Donations in Lieu of flowers if so desired to St. Vincent De Paul c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors 27 Market Street, Omagh. A bus to and from the wake will operate from Cappagh Parish carpark. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, sister, brother, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews Bernard and Sean, nieces Clare and Anne, friends and neighbours.

McPhillips, Dylan (Dungannon) Died peacefully in hospital, surrounded by loved ones on December 29th 2025. Beloved son of Carol and Stephen, dearly loved brother of Stephen, loving partner of Cheyenne and dear father of Ezra and Dawsyn. Dylan’s remains will repose at his home, 34 Dunavon Park, Dungannon from Friday 2nd January at 2pm until removal on Monday 5th January to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12pm Requiem Mass. House private for family and friends please. Deeply regretted and missed by his entire family circle and friends.

Adams 31st December 2025 Peacefully at his residence, Joseph (Joe), 14 Greenfields Fivemiletown, loving husband of the late Mary, dear father of Hannah, Ian, Mervyn, Michelle, Howard, Lesley-Anne, Steven, Alvyn, Andrena, William, Dawn and Lindsey, father-in-law of Curly, Sandra, Lorraine, Stephen, David, Sharon, Sarah, Billy, Ciaran and Jonathan, much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service in St John’s Parish Church Fivemiletown on Saturday 3rd January 2026 at 12.30 pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family friends and neighbours welcome at the family home on Thursday 1st January and Friday 2nd January from 2pm to 9pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired are to Clogher District Nurses, payable to F. Martin and Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Kilpatrick (Clonoe) Fintan R.I.P died 31st December 2025. Much loved father of John and father in law of Rosemarie. Darling grandfather of Paul, Emma and Leo. Beloved son of Jim Joe and Mary. Cherished brother of Martina Crilly (Tom), Damian (Marian), Teresa O’Boyle (Adrian), Colm (Ciara), Conor (Martina). Fintan will be reposing at 46A Drummurrer Lane, Coalisland, BT71 4QJ from 5pm Wednesday. Removal on Friday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughter in law, grandchildren, father, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews and the extended Kilpatrick family circle and friends. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. St. Carlo Acutis pray for him. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of Marie Curie. Donation box in family home.

The death has taken place December 30th 2025 at Woodmount Nursing Home of Sadie Mc Gurn (née ODonnell), late of Mulvey House, Strabane. Much loved mother of Ann, Michael, David and Noeleen and sister of the late Molly and Jim. Reposing at her daughter, Ann Mc Colgans home, 4 St Marys Place, Strabane on Wednesday (December 31st) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving her daughters home on Friday (January 2nd) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10P.M. to 11A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html