Today’s death notices – Thursday, January 15

WALLACE, (née ANDERSON), JANUARY 14th 2026 MARGARET FLORENCE Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 86 Learmore Road, Killen. Dearly beloved wife of the late Sandy. Devoted mother of John (Iris), Avril (Trevor), Wray (Zelda) and the late Stanley. A cherished grandmother of Laura-Jane, Alissa, Ivanna, Lavinia, Kingsley, Mitchel, Brooke, Cole, Clara, Josh and Adlanta. A much-loved great-grandmother and dear sister of Victor, Betty, Joan and Norman. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home on Thursday from 3-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Margaret will be held in Derg Parish Church on Friday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Strabane Cemetery. There will be an opportunity to meet the family prior to the service at 12 noon in the church. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Forever in our hearts”.

FYFFE, (née JOHNSTON), JANUARY 13th 2026 AMY (BILLIE) Peacefully at her late home, 20 Dunwish Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of the late Jonny. A devoted mother of Robert, Evelyn, Billy, Drew, Sheila, Harold and Nora. A much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother. House Strictly Private. Everyone is welcome to meet the family at Gillygooley Presbyterian Church on Thursday evening from 6-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Amy will be held in Gillygooley Presbyterian Church on Friday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Mountjoy Presbyterian Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Gillygooley Presbyterian Church, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The day thou gavest Lord has ended”.

Dorman (Coalisland) 13th January 2026. Peacefully in hospital with his loving family, Brendan, RIP, loving partner of the late Cassie RIP, much loved father of Brenda and Sean, beloved stepfather of Majella and Shidelle, dear son of the late Frank and Nellie RIP, cherished grandfather of Conan and Frankie and dear brother of Maureen (O’Donnell), Hugh, Pat and Teresa (Crewe). Removal on Friday from Brendan’s late residence, 25, Canal Quay BT71 4 LR, at 9.25am to arrive at SS Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville Road for Requiem Mass at 10am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughter, son, grandchildren, stepdaughters, sisters, brothers, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Wake commencing on Wednesday from 12noon and all day on Thursday.