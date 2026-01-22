Today’s death notices – Thursday, January 22

BEATTIE – January 20th, 2026, peacefully at hospital, Evelyn Beattie M.V.O., Lime Park, Caledon, dearly beloved wife of William, cherished mother of Gareth and Jane, mother-in-law of Aoife, grandmother to baby James and dear sister of the late Elizabeth. Thanksgiving Service on Friday 23rd January in Caledon Presbyterian Church at 12.30 pm followed by interment in St. John’s Parish Churchyard, Caledon. Friends welcome to call on Thursday 22nd January from 12 noon. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Southern Area Hospice (Evora Hospice Care), c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her family and all the family circle. “In the garden of memory, we shall meet every day.”

Corr (Coalisland) 20th January 2026. Peacefully in hospital, with his family, John L. R.I.P., beloved husband of Bridie (nee Devlin), much loved father of Paul (Anne), Sean (Brenda), Cathy (Shane), Michelle (Stephen), Bridín (Paul), Tomás (Lyndsey) and Patrice (Patrick), dearest son of the late Mary and Charlie R.I.P., loving brother of Peter (Petesy), Oliver, Joanie, Bridget, Margaret and the late Marie (in infancy), and cherished grandfather and great-grandfather. Removal on Saturday morning from John L’s late residence, 43 Mourne Crescent BT71 4LB, to arrive at The Church of the Holy Family, Platers Hill for Requiem Mass at 11am, with interment afterwards in SS Mary and Joseph’s Cemetery, Brackaville Road. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and entire family circle. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him. Please note wake times are as follows: today (Wednesday) house private for family only; Thursday from 10.30am to 10.30pm; Friday from 10.30am to 10.30pm. Your understanding is greatly appreciated. For those attending the wake, please note that due to the location of John L’s residence, car parking will be available in the Platers Hill entrance of the Church of the Holy Family.

Reid 20th January 2026. Peacefully at hospital, Ivan Alexander, 72 Stiloga Road, Dungannon, loving husband of the late Eileen, dear father of Alison, Iris and Mark, father-in-law of Matt and Peter and much loved grandfather and great-grandfather. House strictly private. Funeral service in St Patrick’s, Benburb (Clonfeacle Parish), on Friday 23rd January 2026 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired are payable to Clonfeacle Parish Church Repair/Building Fund c/o F. Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing family and family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Michael Francis (Micky) McIlvanna, Oakfield Gardens, Moy, Co. Tyrone, died peacefully in hospital on 21st January 2026 surrounded by his family. Beloved father of Grace (Thomas) and grandfather of Ruby, James and Tommy, partner of Edel and father of Zita, son of Dymphna and the late Frank, and brother of Tony, Peadar, Brendan, Declan, Colm, Michelle (Mackle) and Eimear (Kane). Micky will repose in BJ Martin’s Funeral Home, 11 Charlemont Road, Dungannon, BT71 7HQ (Armagh Road, Moy), today Wednesday from 7 to 10pm and on Thursday from 2 to 10pm. Funeral on Friday at 12 noon in St. Peter’s Church, Corrigan Hill Road, Collegeland, Dungannon, BT71 6SN. Michael’s mother’s house private at all times. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o EC Hughes Undertaker or any family member. Sacred Heart of Jesus, I place all my trust in Thee. Our Lady of Knock pray for us.

Mc Menamin, Marrie. Peacefully at home (122 Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7JZ), surrounded by her loving family, 19th January 2026 R.I.P. (formerly of Keelogs, Ballindrait, Co. Donegal). Beloved wife of Pat, much loved mother of Ann Marie, Kate, Pat, Eileen and Tina, loving granny of Laura, Róna, Kellymarie, Taralouise, Ava and Leya and great-granny of Poppy, Faolýn, Fynn, Shay, Theo, Saoirse and Nellie, dearest sister of Ina, Peadar, Eileen, Catherine and the late Dee and Hugh. Reposing at the family home on Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st January from 12 noon until 9 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Thursday 22nd January at 11.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. Family time please from 9 p.m. until 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on her soul.

Henderson (Dungannon) 16th January 2026. Suddenly at home, Claire R.I.P., formerly Drumcoo Green, Dungannon, beloved daughter of Monica and the late John, much loved sister to Allison and Julie, dear sister-in-law to Ikju and cherished aunt to Hannah and Ella. Claire will be arriving this evening, Wednesday, at St Patrick’s Church, Dungannon at 6pm and will be reposing in the church until the morning of the funeral, Friday at 10am. All are welcome to visit Claire’s family at her mother Monica’s residence at 41 Lurgaboy Lane on Thursday from 2pm until 8pm. Claire’s interment arrangements will proceed as originally stated on the original obituary notice. Your understanding is greatly appreciated. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing mother, sisters, brother-in-law, nephew, niece, entire family circle and friends.